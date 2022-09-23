Garden Park Fundraiser draws large crowds on Sept. 17

Guest Contributor
Ann Christoph and Tom Joliet update about 100 attendees that so far 1.5 million has been raised to save the garden. Photo/Mitch Ridder last
About 100 people enjoyed live music, food and drink in supporting to fundraise money to help save the South Laguna Community Garden. Photo/Mitch Ridder
Ruben Flores shows a caterpillar chrysalis waiting to hatch to garden supporters. Photo/Mitch Ridder
