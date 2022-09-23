NewsTown Crier Garden Park Fundraiser draws large crowds on Sept. 17 By Guest Contributor - September 23, 2022 0 52 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ann Christoph and Tom Joliet update about 100 attendees that so far 1.5 million has been raised to save the garden. Photo/Mitch Ridder last About 100 people enjoyed live music, food and drink in supporting to fundraise money to help save the South Laguna Community Garden. Photo/Mitch Ridder Ruben Flores shows a caterpillar chrysalis waiting to hatch to garden supporters. Photo/Mitch Ridder View Our User Comment Policy