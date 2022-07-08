Opinion: Chronic Complainers Complaining

Every week we are treated to a new gripe from a cabal of retirees who’ve never had it so good, yet all think they should have it better. And by better, I mean by making it worse for the people who live and, get ready for it, make a living here. Laguna Residents First PAC Founder Emeritus Michael Morris, who has been a resident for all of eight years but incessantly rants on how bad things are, recently wrote a letter to the editor bemoaning the fact that the Chamber of Commerce has enjoyed free rent in their tiny basement office of the library for 50 years. Oh the horror! Never mind that the Chamber gifted the library site and former building to the city back in 1937 in exchange for free rent in perpetuity. A property that is now worth around $10 million. But Michael did some sleuthing, and tells us that in fact the Chamber was forced to sell because they were in arrears on their mortgage. So what? A deal is a deal. And helping the local business community is something cities have done since they were formed.

But according to Morris, the Chamber is an evil enterprise because it helps businesses that may attract tourists. This despite the fact that the vast majority of members are resident serving businesses. He complains that the Chamber has been the beneficiary of community assistance grants. But those grants did not come from taxpayers. They came from the transient occupancy tax, you know, the one the overnight tourists pay. But remember, business = bad; retired and complaining = good. And the irony of this muckraking fiscal conservative is that, when confronted with the option of saving residents $50 million over the next 25 years by rejecting a lease with the County to operate the library, he defended the spend by proudly disclosing he had a newly minted library card, and then lectured us on the immeasurable value of driving to other libraries to pick up books.

Then of course he was roundly applauded in the comments section by those chronically complaining cohorts you see week after week bemoaning the Promenade, the renovation of Hotel Laguna and the Coast Inn, the artist live/work project in The Canyon, the purchase of Ti Amo, the deal to build a parking structure at the Presbyterian Church, and of course loudly championing the BLAH BLAH BLOZD ballot measure that would take control of Laguna commercial improvements away from elected officials and grind every new idea to a halt. All under the guise that some phantom mega developments are on the horizon that Council will fast-track. Here is some of their dopey logic regarding the Chamber.

Deborah Laughton, wife of Councilmember George Weiss (the other Founder Emeritus of Laguna Residents First), proclaimed that perhaps we would feel differently about the subsidy if we could “redirect the Chamber to promote our local businesses more rather than our local beaches and beautiful trails for the money we’ve been spending.” Say what?! Are you confusing them with the Visitors Bureau? The Chamber is composed of roughly 300 members, 90% of whom are resident serving small businesses and services, like dentists, eye doctors, law offices, printing companies, real estate, architects, hardware stores, and nonprofits. You know, the stuff we need here to make our life easier. And I’m pretty sure most locals benefit from successful restaurants as well. Promoting each other through networking and putting on community events, including the wonderful Hospitality Night, is all they do.

And then there’s self-styled visitor hater John Thomas, hectoring us about how a Chamber subsidy may have been a good thing in 1937, because we were still a small town and local merchants needed help, but that today’s business owners don’t live here, because only rich retirees can afford it. Thomas likes to trot out arcane statistics to support his narrative, but failed to produce any when proclaiming that “the employees and owners of Laguna businesses are overwhelmingly people who do not live in Laguna—and people who live here seldom work here.” Tell that to long-time local residents and Chamber members like banker Jeffrey Redeker, insurance broker John Campbell, filmmakers Barbara and MacGillivray, attorney Larry Nokes, jeweler David Rubel, design/builder Julie Laughton, realtor JJ Ballesteros, and many more. Here’s a statistic for you: just these long-time residents and Chamber members alone have contributed more time, philanthropy, and goodwill to our town then everyone at Laguna Residents First combined.

Lest you think I’m biased, I run a tourist facing businesses, and I’m not a member of the Chamber. It’s too local-serving for me. But I’m glad to see the organization thrive. Small businesses in California are under constant assault from high costs, high taxes, onerous state regulations, and cheaper online options. But our local merchants soldier on, and make our lives infinitely more efficient, convenient and enjoyable. Thank you to our city for honoring the commitment made 85 years ago and continuing to support our local heroes who work so hard to make the quality of life for retirees so good. No complaints here!

Billy hosts Laguna Talks on Thursday nights on KXFM radio. He’s also the CEO of La Vida Laguna, an E-bike and ocean sports tour company. Email: [email protected]