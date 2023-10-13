Opinion: Find your routine, HIIT your goals

By Jonathan Anzaldi

Movement is the ultimate medicine that our bodies crave and require. As a personal trainer, my favorite part about my job is helping people feel better about themselves. Whenever I start with a new client, I first like to hear about the person’s history with exercise. Second, I like to make note of any injuries, surgeries, or ailments that might influence or drive our programming. Lastly, I like to capture a clear understanding of my client’s goals.

We live in a society of convenience. The evolution of technology has given us unlimited access to the world at our fingertips and that convenience has made us lazy. But when it comes to setting goals – nothing should come easy. If your goal is important enough to you – you will push yourself and ride out the process to achievement. The beauty of self-growth is change and challenge. You have to be willing to put in hard work if you want to succeed in anything. You must stay consistent and committed to the journey. Quick fixes will not work in your favor if you are truly in it for the long haul. It might require sacrifice and take longer than anticipated, but if your goal means enough to you, you will find a way to cross that finish line.

Goals can motivate us, drive us forward and help us to evolve as individuals. On the contrary, goals can be stressful, challenging and at times make us uncomfortable. From my personal and professional experience, I have found that those who learn to mitigate stress, face challenges head on and push beyond moments of discomfort are the most successful. As a trainer and in life, I have heard countless times from many alike that time is the problematic opponent that always seems to get in the way of our goals. And although not one of us here on earth can stop time, I can tell you that time is not the problem. Prioritization is.

Whether your goals are personal, professional, physical, or more, you must shift your mindset. And you will – if you want it. You are in the driver’s seat but it is up to you to press your foot to the pedal. Start driving toward your goals by structuring a routine of daily habits that will lead you to your goals.

Having the right mindset will keep you motivated, and having a solid routine is the foundation that will maximize efficiency. Regardless of what your goals might be, that routine should include exercise. Physical activity is not only good for your body but also for your mental health. I specialize in HIIT-style workouts because they can maximize results in minimal time. HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workouts can help you to shed weight, decrease stress, increase strength and build heart and lung strength. Due to the pace of the workout, HIIT is the perfect solution and often the first choice of exercise for those with lofty goals and who are tight on time.

If you show up to a HIIT workout and maximize your output, thirty minutes is all you need to feel good! And now, time is no longer something that is in the way.

The takeaway here is that your goals are within reach. Return to that youthful mindset when we believed that anything is possible because I am here to tell you that anything is possible. For all that we know, we only have one ride. Make the most of this opportunity by going after what you want and set lofty goals for yourself. Challenge and push yourself beyond your comfort.

Start the process with a routine that will help you get to that next level, and include exercise as a part of that process. If you are interested in a HIIT-style workout to incorporate within your new routine, please contact me directly. On Saturdays, I offer private training sessions and group fitness classes here in town. I also have a catalog of home workout programs on my YouTube channel that you can tackle from your home. The most important thing is hitting that gas pedal and getting started for yourself. Vroom vroom.

Jonathan is a personal trainer, home cook, former restaurateur, content creator and a Laguna Beach resident. He hosts private training sessions and group fitness classes throughout coastal Orange County. Learn more about Jonathan by subscribing to his YouTube channel, where he shares home workouts and simple, flavorful recipes or by emailing him at [email protected]. Instagram: @jonathanryananzaldi