Opinion: More Tourists, Please

Since I posted my “Here Comes the Stampede” column about the elitist, anti-tourism movement here in town, some of the usual trolls have come out to school me on how tourists exploit us, cost us a fortune, and ruin our joie de vivre.

So allow me to put some more meat on the bone as to how indispensible tourists are to our economy. Not just any tourist. But the ones we solicit—those who stay overnight in one of our 1,300 hotel rooms and pay a healthy transient occupancy tax (TOT) on top of their already spendy rooms. The city projects to receive about $13.6 million in TOT revenue in Fiscal Year 2021-22. Say what? And this is the only tax money the city keeps 100% of and has 100% discretion on how to spend.

Gavin Curran, director of administrative services, wrote in an email “about $4 million is allocated toward the City’s Capital Improvements Program, $7.4 million toward government services (police, fire, marine safety, public works, etc.), and $2.2 million toward Measure LL related programs (programs that enhance City services). All the TOT revenue is spent on City services (local services), benefiting both residents and visitors to the community.”

This windfall is only made possible because we are a dreamy resort destination. In fact, the Montage alone doubled our TOT revenue and tripled our overall discretionary funds. So yes, overnight visitors are good. Besides resting their weary heads, they dine, shop, support our artists, and are such a relatively small number there’s no way they impact traffic. So stop demonizing our lovely tourist bureau, Visit Laguna. Any bump they can add to our nearly 80% year-round occupancy is financial mana from the heavens. And their funding comes from an additional $2.2 million generated by yet another room assessment. This revenue is also allocated to programs coordinated by the Arts Commission, Laguna College of Art and Design, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Art Museum, and Cultural Arts Grants. In other words, money that supports our local artist economy.

Now let’s look at the far more prolific visitors, those high octane day trippers who crowd our streets, beaches, neighborhoods, use up our resources, and barely spend a dime. First off, we don’t market to them. But they are coming and coming in droves. Why? Because the rest of the world is in flames and we remain cool as a (sea) cucumber. Also because of the ongoing, rapacious developments going up just east of us. And finally, because Laguna looks so groovy on Instagram and Facebook. You can thank yourselves for sharing our little nectar with the world.

However, the “great unwashed” do generate $8.1 million in parking revenue. $3 million of that goes to funding parking enforcement and operations, leaving a 62% gross profit margin. Not too shabby. In Fiscal Year 2021-22, $1.1 million of the profits are used for the Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan; $2 million goes to the Transit Fund; $525,000 goes to the General Fund; and the rest goes to transit capital improvements, including $1 million for future parking facilities. Can you say windfall!

So the answer is not to perniciously tax day-trippers (they already shoulder the ever-increasing parking burden), but simply manage them better. In other words, keep them from circulating endlessly around and through downtown. It’s time to put a parking garage either right downtown or at Act V. Visitors can park and walk. The rest of us can ride and glide on all of the proven alternative transportation options. This will remake downtown as a modern, pedestrian-friendly, car-free village.

A garage would also allow us to keep all the amazing outdoor dining nooks we are currently enjoying downtown (parklets, alleyways, courtyards) courtesy of the pandemic, all of which are scheduled to be rolled up by December to restore the lost parking. Don’t believe for a minute a permanent promenade on Forest Avenue is a done deal just because Council approved a plan to study the idea. The biggest cudgel that the agents of “no” will employ to kill the project will be to leverage Coastal Commission’s requirement that each of the 40 lost spaces must be replaced (despite the Complete Streets Act that allows the state panel far more latitude in blessing changes that incorporate multi-modal transport solutions). But if we commit to replacing all those spaces with a beautifully retro “Digester” garage, all of our downtown dining and pedestrian spaces will stay, and Laguna will prosper and shine as a community of people, not cars.

Then we’ll look at all those tourists and instead of waving a fist we will blow them a kiss and thank them for helping us out.

Billy hosts “Laguna Talks” on KXFM radio at 8 p.m. on Thursdays.