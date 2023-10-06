Opinion: Musings on the Coast

The Big Prank: Laguna’s Hilarious Approach to Parking

In a move that can only be described as a stroke of comedic genius, the city of Laguna Beach decided to tackle the issue of overcrowded tourist parking head-on. With a mischievous twinkle in their eyes, the city council replaced the parking lot at the Village Entrance with a new one that had a staggering 100 fewer parking stalls.

This was a few years ago when Village Laguna aficionado and councilmember Toni Iseman ran the joint, and they played a great practical joke on all of us.

But first, to understand the demand for recreational opportunities, here are the annual visitor numbers for several main tourist attractions in the O.C.:

Disneyland: 12 million

Spectrum Entertainment Center in Irvine: 16 million

The Great Park in Irvine (mainly the sports complex): 6 million

Annual visitors to Laguna Beach: 6 million

Every year, there are more tourists. The population numbers in Irvine, the Rancho Santa Margarita neighborhoods and the Inland Empire are exploding.

They all want entertainment, and as the climate heats up, they increasingly want it to be at the beach.

So, what did our fair city do with the new parking lot? Well, look. It has 100 fewer parking places than the old parking lot, on purpose. Its turning radiuses are too small for regular cars and trucks, on purpose.

This leaves tourists with an amusing set of games to play, like the mystery of “Where Did My Car Go?” Tourists arrive, can’t find a parking space, spend hours finding one, and later cannot remember where. This is especially popular with families that have four screaming kids.

Another is the “Parking Fairy” myth. According to local lore, there is an otherworldly being who, if you find her, will grant you a hidden spot, but you must believe she truly exists, then twirl twice and click your red slippers.

The “Parking Spot Auction.” The city, always scratching for more revenue, secretly has added a new twist to the game: spontaneous parking spot auctions, held at a particular spot and announced ten minutes before its availability to ensure a mad dash to get there.

The “Parking Spot Scavenger Hunt.” Late at night, city employees scatter parking clues in random places, leading tourists on a wild goose chase to find hidden spots. This interactive experience has transformed the frustration of finding parking into an exciting adventure.

And invariably, because none of the above works, the city developed a humorous appendix, the “Laguna Beach Book of Parking Etiquette.” For example, ramming other cars is out. Fistfights, although always fun, are disallowed, except for drunks. Dumping your tourist trash (after a long beach day) in front of local homes is frowned upon, but only if they catch you.

In conclusion, at least to Toni Iseman and her friends, the deliberate lack of available tourist parking is a harmless prank. But the biggest joke is on us, the taxpayers: the cost of the new parking lot with 100 fewer stalls was $11 million, or $110,000 per lost stall.

Some joke, eh?

