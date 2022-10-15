Opinion: Residents – Get The Representation You Deserve

By Jerome Pudwill, candidate for Laguna Beach City Council

Your mail-in election ballots are on the way. I urge you to carefully consider your choices for City Council.

As residents, we often find ourselves discussing our quality of life and the impacts related to tourism, business and development. While some prefer Laguna life as is, others advocate for change. This challenges us to look at life’s necessities, interests and differences in order to achieve fairness, equality and balance within our community.

I’m confident we can accomplish this if we accept that our city is out of balance and struggling under the increasing weight of special interest groups. Consider the record sums of local and out-of-state money-feeding PAC’s that are seeking favoritism from developer-backed Council incumbents and two new candidates.

At least four Council candidates are considered allies of real estate interests, investors, large-scale developers and other ancillary profit-driven businesses. According to recent 460 reports, contributions from these donors constitute 43.45 % of Peter Blake’s donations, 37% of Sue Kempf’s, 34% of Louis Weil’s and 21% of Alex Rounaghi’s. Additionally, a new PAC has raised at least $171,000 to oppose Measure Q, the Laguna Residents First ballot initiative.

As a Council candidate who supports Measure Q and listens to residents, I take their concerns seriously. Many feel that the influence of these massive developer contributions have squeezed them out of civic participation in their own hometown. If elected, I will address this and the verbal abuse, intimidation and rejection residents are experiencing.

I also will address our current Council’s lack of transparency. Residents have been repeatedly blindsided by incidents such as the Council’s secret closed-door vote to allow Hotel Laguna to continue its renovation without plans, permits and proper inspections – this despite the hotel being red tagged at least five times.

Then there was the well-concealed possible future conversion of our library into a parking lot. Preceded by the purchase of the Ti Amo restaurant in South Laguna for $2.7M as a fire station site. Though 50 residents protested, the purchase was pushed through by a 3-2 vote, without an appraisal or a feasibility study. The site proved unusable and sits vacant. This lack of transparency and misrepresentation must stop.

I’m fiscally tight-fisted. I won’t support favoritism, back-room or sweet-heart deals granted to developers or the Downtown Specific Plan’s overly generous opportunities that could result in high costs and the Disneyfication of Laguna. I will demand comprehensive and transparent reports from staff to make responsible decisions on your behalf.

Finally, preserving Laguna’s charming and unique environment is extremely important. It doesn’t have to be compromised, and I will fight hard to see that it isn’t.

Overdevelopment threatens Laguna’s charm, however. Residents should be aware that it takes only three Council member votes to override any height, size and parking ordinance by granting a variance. Once variances are granted, a project is green-lighted and cannot be reversed. We’ve seen precisely how this has played out in Dana Point.

Measure Q changes that. It ensures that city officials, staff, developers and the public all work within set parameters that prevent overdevelopment. By giving residents a vote in the approval of projects which pose major community impacts, it becomes residents’ only insurance policy against overdevelopment.

If the future of Laguna Beach is as important to you as it is to me, please join me in addressing the challenges that change presents and correct current Council imbalances so that we may responsibly move forward together.

I stand for reinstating a residents’ first form of government that will preserve our heritage and charm so we never lose the Laguna we all cherish – because once we lose it, it’s gone forever.

I ask you to support my City Council candidacy at jeromepudwill4citycouncil.org and vote for me to serve you on Nov. 8.