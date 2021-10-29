Opinion: Wisdom Workout

Uncommon Sense

Did you know that the letter D leads a particularly exciting life? It heads up a range of word experiences that cover a wide spectrum. I am sure other letters have their own unique attributes, but the letter D seems particularly charismatic.

For example, d’s mastery encompasses dance, danger, daring, darkness, dating, data, daydreams, days, deception, despair, destiny, detachment, determination, devil, devotion, diamonds, dress, diaries, dinner, diplomacy, dirt, disappointment, disaster, discipline, diseases, divorce, divinity, doctrine, dogma, dogs, doubt, dramatics, dreams, death and dying. And that is only scratching the surface of d’s diversity.

Vowels normally get the limelight, but when you take the time to really focus in on the less celebrated letters of the alphabet, it is delightful to discover that they each have their own unique and special qualities.

At this point you might be wondering whether my mind has slipped off the sanity track. The truth is that whatever you choose to single out for specific consideration will reward you with unexpected and surprising insights into its true nature.

Letters, objects and people will quickly yield an abundance of information that you wouldn’t normally perceive at first glance.

The secret to creating a life filled with enthusiasm and excitement has to do with how you see. When you change habitual and mundane seeing habits, what you see will miraculously transform.

Many people have developed the habit of eyeing everything critically. They scrutinize people, places and things with the cold observational skills of a biologist who is dissecting an insect. That approach gives you specific facts but no insight into the essence, the mystery and the magic of the life force that permeates everything that surrounds us.

Imagine what would happen if we each made a commitment to view our world and the people in it with kind, caring, respectful, considerate, curious, open and receptive minds and hearts? What would happen if you could transform your life by simply taking a deep breath and intentionally beginning the process of softening your seeing, relaxing your critical eye and lightening up behind your eyes so that you can invite wonder and curiosity to take up residence in your heart and mind?

Take a moment right now to experiment. Softly take in your surroundings. Take a deep breath and relax your mind. Notice that feelings are beginning to receive an invitation to stir and awaken. A sense of acceptance and rightness makes itself known. Why? Because you are taking a moment to open the door to your inner home.

When we allow ourselves to retreat, to pull back from our unconscious and often aggressive straining and striving, we reconnect with our ability to feel. We activate our felt-sense. We come back to our senses. Life begins to make sense. We stop the nonsense and give ourselves renewed permission to love our lives.

Susan is the author of Beyond Intellect: Journey Into the Wisdom of Your Intuitive Mind. Connect with her at susanvelasquez.com.