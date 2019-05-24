Pageant Promises Surprises This Summer

Share this:

“The Time Machine” will take audiences around the globe and into the past, present and future in search of great art, amazing stories and scientific and artistic breakthroughs. Highlights include an homage to American sculptor Malvina Hoffman for her anthropological exhibit at Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History in 1933, as well as the 1913 Armory Show in New York, which marked the dawn of modernism in America.

Since the 1930s, the Pageant of the Masters has been a Laguna tradition, which now attracts over 140,000 patrons every summer. Original, live music by the Pageant orchestra and informative and engaging narration by Richard Doyle accompany the show, which was written by Dan Duling.

This year marks the 500th anniversary of the death of Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci, whose “Last Supper” has been the Pageant’s traditional closing tableau since 1936. “Prepare for an imaginative adventure, a plotline from start to finish and a very surprising finale. Do not leave early,” Challis Davy said.

Tickets, starting at $15, are available now at www.PageantTickets.com.

Community Art Project to Open Show of Abstract Works

Laguna Beach abstract artists Elizabeth Bridy and Elaine Cohen will be featured in an exhibit, “Expressions Grand,” at the CAP Gallery, 260 Ocean Avenue, through Sept. 27. Meet the artists at an opening reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Elizabeth Bridy grew up Quebec, Canada, where she was always fascinated by the seasons and the way the colors, textures and materials could blend together to form something new and beautiful. She has studied various art mediums over the years and is particularly drawn to mixed media using layers of fabrics, magazines, clippings, charcoals, crayons and acrylic paint. Each layer tells a story and evokes a different emotion.

Born in New York, Elaine Cohen was raised in California and first dreamed of becoming an artist when she was 5 years old. After a multi-faceted career and raising a family, she studied sculpture with Robert Cunningham, a former Artist-in-Residence at the Getty Museum. She has since received numerous commissions for sculpted and pencil portraits. Cohen was the featured Emerging Artist on PBS White House Chronicles, and she has developed a passion for abstract art. Her paintings use mixed media comprised of acrylic paint, found objects, ink, pastels and printed materials.

Expressionist Painter Unveils Summer Series

Expressionist painter William DeBilzan recently announced a new summer series of paintings to be unveiled at a special artist reception open to the public on Saturday, May 25, from 6-9 p.m. at his gallery at 224 Forest Avenue. DeBilzan’s 15 new paintings were created specifically for Laguna Beach and feature abstract figures and landscapes reflective of his life, love and travels.

For more information, contact the gallery at 949-715-0405, email[email protected], or visit www.debilzan.com.

Sunday Jazz at Mozambique

Maureen O’Sullivan, along with Ron Kobayashi, Ben Wevers, Will Lyle and John Heussenstamm, will play a Sunday Jazz Reunion show at Mozambique on May 26 from 1-3 p.m.

Laguna Beach Live! presents Bluegrass and BBQ

The Miskey Mountain Boys bring their signature sound, “Classgrazz,” infusing bluegrass with jazz, swing and classical music using bluegrass cello, duo style mandolin, high energy slap bass, stellar flat picking and soaring vocals to Laguna College of Art and Design on Saturday, June 8. Tickets for the 5-7 p.m. concert presented by Laguna Beach Live! are $20 to $25 for adults, $10-$13 for kids.

The campus is located at 2222 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. and barbeque and beverages will be sold separately. Seating is on first come, first served basis and chairs will be provided. Available in advance only, a $100 VIP ticket includes reserved table seat, concert and BBQ served at your table. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Cove Artist on Display at John Wayne Airport

William Knauer, a 15-year contributing artist at Cove Gallery Laguna Beach, makes impressionist paintings that interpret photos of his travels throughout the U.S. and Europe. Knauer’s artwork is on display in the John Wayne Airport Community Focus Space through June 18. His exhibit may be viewed on the Departure (upper) level near security screening areas in Terminals A, B, and C, and on the Arrival (lower) level adjacent to baggage carousels 1 and 4.

“My paintings emphasize the use of bold, vibrant colors that highlight the shadows of the morning and late afternoon sun to capture the warmth, antiquity, and beauty of life in the U.S. and Europe,” said Knauer.

Knauer developed his techniques through more than 1,200 hours of continuous workshop participation, focusing mainly on landscapes and “villagescapes.” He also studied in galleries and museums, including the Hermitage, Louvre, Georges Pompidou, Musee d’ Orsee, and the Getty.