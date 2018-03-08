Personnel File

Local Leads Methodist Youth

Laguna local Jen Kucera Rothman was recently named director of children and youth ministries at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. She graduated from Laguna Beach High School and grew up in the LBUMC family, participating in youth programs. She sings in the chancel choir.

Kucera Rothman attended Southern Methodist University and earned a teaching credential and graduate degrees from National University. “It is with great joy and faith that I take on this role,” says Kucera Rothman.

Projects in the works in her new role are children’s music for Palm Sunday, an Easter egg hunt, a youth sleepover, a pancake breakfast for Mother’s Day and a barbecue for Father’s Day.

Kucera Rothman is a member of the Assistance League and the Laguna Beach Parents Club and the mother of 1-year-old daughter, Janelle. She helps run the family business, selling educational toys and puzzles. Husband Jesse Rothman teaches science at Thurston Middle School.

Local Receives Board Appointment

Nathan Rosenberg, a local resident and partner in the management consulting firm Insigniam, with a Laguna Beach office, was elected to the board of Educate Girls Globally, of Fremont, Calif., whose mission is school reform.

Rosenberg also serves on the board of the Boy Scouts of America and a committee of the Committee for Economic Development, based in Arlington, Va.