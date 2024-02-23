Pet of the Week: George and Gracie

Gracie (top) and George (bottom) are ten-year-old white poodles looking for a forever home together.

George is a neutered male, and Gracie is a spayed female. They are both calm, friendly and affectionate.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. For any questions, please call (949) 497-3552.

Visit www.puplagunabeach.org/adoption for more details on how to adopt.