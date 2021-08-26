Laguna Beach commission scrutinizes affordable housing sites, nixes dog park proposal

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission recommended Wednesday that city officials take a closer look at six publicly-owned properties for affordable housing, emphasizing that a parking structure is needed to make downtown sites feasible.

In addition to other Orange County cities, state housing officials are requiring Laguna Beach to plan for 394 additional residential units, including at least 198 units set aside for low- or very-low-income residents over the next eight years. Given the high cost of real estate, the Housing & Human Services Committee has zeroed in on land owned by the city and Laguna Beach Unified School District to help lower the construction cost for nonprofit builders.

Planning commissioners quickly agreed to ditch designs that would have added very-low and low-income units at the Laguna Beach Dog Park. However, plans that would add up to 126 units on other public land in Laguna Canyon remain under consideration despite public comments concerned about “ghettoizing” lower-income families or elderly residents into one neighborhood.

Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin said she supports, “integrating people into the fabric of the community rather than isolating them out in the Canyon so you have a much more balanced picture.”

In her opinion, there’s total support for affordable housing in Laguna Beach.

“I don’t know who is pushing back on the idea of affordable housing but we’re certainly not on the Commission,” Whitin said.

The Laguna Beach housing committee considered all potential sites for affordable housing within the city limits during a months-long investigation that included discussions with landowners and nonprofit builders.

“We understand for affordable housing to happen in Laguna Beach, it needs to happen on land that’s owned by the City or School District,” said Alex Rounaghi, chair of the Laguna Beach Housing & Human Services Committee. “The key thing for the residents of Laguna to understand is we’re not saying one site is better than the other.”

Ultimately, the City Council will decide what proposed sites should be added to the Housing Element update that’s due to the California Dept. of Housing and Community Development by February 2022. The public will have opportunities to weigh in on the housing plans at several public meetings.

“It’s highly unlikely that the council would move forward with more than one site in the Canyon, if any,” Rounaghi wrote in a text message Tuesday.

It’s noteworthy that the presentation attached to the Aug. 25 agenda outlines possibilities for the Laguna Canyon properties including site plan sketches, numbers of onsite parking spaces, and the potential square footage of apartments and shared amenities.

The school district’s bus yard at 2003 Laguna Canyon Road could host as many as 68 one- , two-, and three-bedroom units on the 1.4-acre site, according to the committee’s report. Under this scenario, school bus parking and maintenance would likely be relocated to the Act V parking lot. The City Council and school board discussed the idea during a joint session in July.

Additionally, the city has created a plan to develop up to 58 one- , two-, and three-bedroom units on the Act V parking lot next to the Public Works Yard. In an alternative concept, the city could build 45 residential units next to a four-story public parking structure containing 332 parking spaces and serviced by a trolley loading plaza.

Elsewhere in town, the housing committee has looked at redeveloping the Vista Aliso senior housing community, which sits on school district-owned land. By building up to three stories within the current footprint, officials say they could add at least 46 senior units to the site. National Church Residences, a nonprofit national entity has a land lease through 2041 and expressed support in adding units to accommodate more elderly residents, according to a staff report.

City officials have also studied adding smaller senior housing projects on city-owned parking lots in Downtown Laguna. However, there was broad concern among commissioners that plans to build fewer than 25 units on a site would make projects financially infeasible for nonprofit developers. Commissioner Ken Sadler said building two levels of apartments above ground-floor parking would likely clash with the downtown’s historic village character.

Diane Valentino, 68, said she qualifies for affordable housing as a low-income artist and senior citizen. The 17-year Sawdust Art Festival exhibitor pleaded with city officials to take action that will persevere Laguna Beach’s network of artists.

“I was able to stay in this town for a long time through … the grace of God, friends and people who directed me and gave me housing,” Valentino said. “Over the last year and a half, I’ve been not been able to stay permanently in Laguna Beach… In order to exhibit at the Sawdust, I’ve been sleeping on people’s sofas and moving from family to friends in Laguna Beach and the surrounding area. And this is such a concern. Artists in this town are such a big part of what has made this town.”

Penny Milne, president of Laguna Beach Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization, said all three proposed sites in Laguna Canyon would endure similar challenges of very high fire risk, flood control, and encroaching on state-recognized environmentally sensitive habitat.

“We’ve talked about how responsible development is integrated and incremental,” Milne said. “I understand that provides a challenge in providing the extremely low-income end because that won’t occur organically. That does not mean land on the banks of an environmentally-sensitive creek is where these problems should be solved.”

Some city leaders and supporters of planning for affordable housing have warned that Laguna Beach could eventually risk having state officials unilaterally approve projects if the City Council fails to implement its mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation. Milne said this argument is overblown and pointed out Laguna Beach has never missed a deadline to update its Housing Element.

“The idea that we’re teetering on the edge of losing local control to the state is ridiculous,” Milne said.