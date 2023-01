By

Sunset in Laguna

Submitted by George Chandy

The sturdy brown-haired boy,

Enraptured by grey clouds

Tinged by the setting orb, In silence awaits

The starry firmament, Nestled in Grandpa’s bosom.

Beyond vast oceans deep,

Hurricane battered shores,

Lands wrecked by hubris,

Here, bonded by love,

Tranquil boy and Grandpa

Await the close of day.