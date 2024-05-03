Police Log: Week of April 25 to May 1

Thursday, April 25

Flash incarceration, possession of a controlled substance. Feinai Saipani Eli, 49, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was put under flash incarceration for violation of probation or to be placed under mandatory supervision. He was held without bail.

DUI, driving on a suspended license, possessing nitrous oxide. Dylan Robert Owen-Pachito, 21, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, possessing nitrous oxide and drunk driving. He was held on $13,000 bail.

Friday, April 26

No arrests recorded.

Saturday, April 27

DUI. A 28-year-old Corona woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 blood alcohol content. She was held on $5,000 bail.

Battery on person. Luis Enrique Yebra, 62, was arrested on suspicion of battery on person. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 32-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Sunday, April 28

DUI. A 30-year-old Newport Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 19-year-old Riverside man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Petty theft, disorderly conduct. Mark Krot, 41, of Garden Grove, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol and petty theft. He was held on $2,000 bail.

Possessing alcohol in public, resisting a peace officer. Marc Frank Zavala, 50, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possessing alcohol in a public place and resisting a peace officer. He was held on $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct, resisting an executive officer. Jamaal Milton Poston, 46, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting an executive officer. He was held on $21,500 bail.

Monday, April 29

Possible willful cruelty to child. Kristann Trapp, 41, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possible willful cruelty to a child. She was held without bail.

Probation violation. Luis Enrique Yebra, 62, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of violating parole. He was held on $15,000 bail.

Tuesday, April 30

Possessing a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance for sale, receiving known stolen property. Marco Antonio Solis, 30, of Moreno, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, receiving known stolen property of at least $950 value.

Bench warrant, resisting a peace officer. Taylor Blaine Morgan, 29, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and resisting a peace officer. He was held without bail.

Possessing nitrous oxide. Darren Scott Johnson, 18, of Montclair, was arrested on suspicion of possessing nitrous oxide. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. A 44-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Andrew James Sims, 36, of Shawnee, Okla., was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Wednesday, May 1

Bench warrant. Christopher Ladd Burton, 57, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Eric William Moen, 54, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Matthew Paul Benusa, 37, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.