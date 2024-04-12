Police Log: Week of April 3 to 10

Wednesday, April 3

Forging official seal. Ramsey Adam Bilbeisi, 43, Placentia, was arrested on suspicion of forging an official seal, which is a felony. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Possessing a controlled substance, theft. Michelle Brigette Goodman, 56, of Lakewood was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, theft and appropriation of lost property. She was held without bail.

Carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, or transporting a controlled substance. Christian Robert Mcelroy, 19, of Oceanside, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm not registered with the owner, possessing over 28.5 grams of marijuana, possessing a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and transporting a controlled substance. He was held on $45,000 bail.

Battery, destroying a wireless device, robbery. Dakota Keith Poplet, 22, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested on suspicion of battery on spouse, date, etc., destroying a wireless device and felony robbery. He was held on $30,000 bail.

Court order violation. Dakota Keith Poplet of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent a domestic. He was held without bail.

Battery, violating a court order, false imprisonment. Dakota Keith Poplet, 22, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of on suspicion of battery on spouse, date, etc., violating a court order to prevent domestic battery on a person and false imprisonment. He was held on $11,000 bail.

Thursday, April 4

Resisting arrest. Bradley James Thresher, 38, of Mission Viejo, was arrested on suspicion of resisting a police officer. He was held without bail.

Parole violation. Charles Thomas Miller, 69, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of a felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6

No arrests recorded.

Sunday, April 7

DUI. A 56-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 46-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Trespassing. Johnathan Christian Hattaway, 46, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held without bail.

Monday, April 8

Possessing a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into jail and identity theft. Krystal Joy Adams, 39, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into a jail and identity theft. She was held on $20,500 bail.

Driving on a suspended license. Vincent Lamont Robinson, 41, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. He was held without bail.

Obstruction of a police officer, possessing a controlled substance and occupying property without consent. Joshua Tyrone Webster, 47, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, possessing a controlled substance and occupying property without consent. He was held without bail.

Possessing a controlled substance, DUI. Darrian Robinson, 30, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled narcotic, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, April 9

Identity theft, possession of a controlled narcotic, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled narcotic, and making a vehicle key. Luis Bojorquez, 40, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled narcotic and making a motor vehicle key. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Mark Anthony Marquez, 49, of was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Wednesday, April 10

Indecent exposure, probation violation, disorderly conduct. Juan Alejandro Sanchez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, probation violation and disorderly conduct. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Cameron Samuel Petersen, 30, of Cerritos, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Trespassing. Nathan John Turner, 43, was arrested on suspicion of occupying property without consent. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Causing harm or death to an elder or dependent, assault by force, possessing a controlled substance and having a switchblade. Joshua Tyrone Webster, 47, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on suspicion of causing harm or death to an elder or dependent, assault by force likely to produce great bodily harm, possessing a controlled substance and having a switchblade. He was held without bail.