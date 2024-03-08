Police Log: Week of Feb. 29 to March 6

Thursday, Feb. 29

DUI. David Arnold Wright, 75, of Aliso Viejo, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Friday, March 1

Bench warrant. Jacob Moss, 37, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Saturday, March 2

DUI. Taylor Anne Robbins, 24, of Laguna Hills, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on $5,000 bail.

DUI. Jose Emilio Sanroman, 28, of Irvine, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 25-year-old Buena Park man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Bench warrants. Steven Donald Barley, 49, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of eight outstanding bench warrants. He was held without bail.

Shoplifting. Cindy Armendariz, 28, of West Covina was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. She was held on $500 bail.

Hit and run, DUI. Maura Bernidine McKillen, 66, of Laguna, was arrested on suspicion of a hit and run causing damage to property and drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 47-year-old Brea man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Sunday, March 3

Bench warrant. Alex Alfonso Salaverria, 48, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Monday, March 4

Obstruction of a police officer, possession of a controlled substance. Joshua Tyrone Webster, 47, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Assault of a peace officer, obstruction of an executive officer. Justin Morton, 32, was arrested on suspicion of assault of a peace officer and felony obstruction of an executive officer. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Tuesday, March 5

Trespassing. Matias Epelboim, 39, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on property. He was held on $500 bail.

Wednesday, March 6

Hit and run. Mandel Joseph Cipolla, 35, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a driving on a suspended license and a hit and run causing property damage. He was held on $1,000 bail.