Police Log: Week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Person under 21 driving with a B.A. of 0.01 percent or more. A 20-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.01 percent or more. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Hit and run, DUI. Josue Balderas, 21, of Moreno was arrested on suspicion of a hit and run causing property damage, drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol. He was held on $5,500 bail.

Defrauding an innkeeper. Peter Fernandez, 43, of Lake Tahoe, was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper of $400 or less. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Obstructing a peace officer. Robert James Morton, 32, of Laguna Woods, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. A 33-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 48-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Friday, Jan. 26

Bench warrant. Erik Contreras Avila, 27, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Fausto David Caceres, 37, of Cudahy, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Saturday, Jan. 27

DUI. Ruben Antonio Lopez, 28, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving and causing bodily injury. He was held on $100,000 bail.

Shoplifting. Johnathan Christian Hattaway, 46, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Sunday, Jan. 28

DUI. Richard Anthony Banuelos, 43, of Aliso Viejo, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Domestic violence. Thomas Cyril Carroll, 38, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with serious injury. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Monday, Jan. 29

Bench warrant. Jay Scott Jensen, 60, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

DUI. Jose Manuel Trejo Perez, 30, of Aliso Viejo, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

DUI. A 34-year-old Fullerton man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Obstructing a police officer, failing to obey a peace officer, and refusing to present a driver’s license. Jose De Jesus Alvarado Jr, 20, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, failing to obey a peace officer, and refusing to present a driver’s license to an officer. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.