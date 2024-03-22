Police Log: Week of March 14 to 20

Thursday, March 14

DUI. Katherine Ann Leary, 70, of Aliso Viejo, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on $5,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Shylo Casperson Lontayao, 30, of Lake Forest, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing a controlled narcotic. She was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Shaydie Kuulei Lontayao, 26, of Newport Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Jonathan White, 26, Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled narcotic. Marley William Younge, 39, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic substance. He was held without bail.

Friday, March 15

Bench warrant. James Michael Ross, 59, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Saturday, March 16

Battery. Edgar Lazo, 20, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Maritza Bautista Torres, 28, was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on $50,000 bail.

Sunday, March 17

Bench warrant. Miguel Gazano, 49, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Monday, March 18

Tampering with vehicle. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle. He was held on $500 bail.

Tuesday, March 19

Bench warrant. Benjamin David Reinhardt, 41, was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Participating in a criminal street gang, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, bench warrant. Shane Andrew Muersch, 32, of Whittier, was arrested on suspicion of participating in a criminal street gang, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Wednesday, March 20

Being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and entering into a noncommercial dwelling. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and entering a noncommercial dwelling. He was held on $1,000 bail.