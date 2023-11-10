Police Log: Week of Nov. 1 to 8

Wednesday, Nov. 1

DUI, driving while addicted, possessing controlled substances. Lonnie William Watson, 35, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances without a prescription, driving while under the influence of drugs and driving while addicted. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Trespassing. Jeffrey Michael Corbin, 76, of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. Teri Denise Lamoreaux, 57, of Meadville, Penn., was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol. She was held on $5,000 bail.

Battery. Tracy Anne Green, 66, of Tillamook, Ore., was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date etc. She was held on $10,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Driving while drunk on a suspended license, contempt of court, drunk driving. Federico Esquibel Jr., 33, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant, driving while drunk on a suspended license, contempt of court and drunk driving. He was held on $16,000 bail.

Friday, Nov. 3

Bench warrant. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Embezzling a rented vehicle. Paul Anthony Cohoat, 46, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of embezzling a rented vehicle. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Suspended license. Isaiah Jason Moreno, 22, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Saturday, Nov. 4

No arrests made.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, willful cruelty to a child, driving the wrong way to elude pursuing officer. David Jordan Barrett, 23, of Scottsburg, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of a felony count of evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death and driving the wrong way to elude pursuing officer. He was held on $100,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Santiago Cardenas-Diaz, 19, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $15,000 bail.

DUI. Steven Michael Hingst, 57, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Monday, Nov. 6

Contempt of court, driving while on probation with blood alcohol level of 0.01 or more. Steve Wayne Smith, 51, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and driving while on probation with blood alcohol level of 0.01 or more. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Bench warrant. Jonathan Michael Smith, 38, of Pensacola, Fl., was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Possessing fireworks without a permit, selling unclassed fireworks, carrying a concealed firearm in public place, vehicle. Jimmy Padilla, 25, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possessing fireworks without a permit, selling unclassed fireworks, carrying a concealed firearm in public place, vehicle. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Feinai Saipani Eli, 48, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of an infraction of his probation and given a flash incarceration. He was held without bail.