Police Log: Week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 24

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Bench warrant. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 53, was arrested on suspicion of three outstanding bench warrants. He was held on $51,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Alan Michael Harrison, 39, was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding bench warrants. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation. Thomas Dylan Richeson, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, violation of probation. He was held without bail.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Resisting an officer. Richard Anthony Duarte, 51, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of resisting a peace officer. He was held on $500 bail.

Battery. Jennifer Anne Clark, 59, of Republic, Wash. was arrested on suspicion of battery on spouse, ex-spouse, or date, etc. She was held on $10,000 bail.

Friday, Oct. 20

DUI, assault with a deadly weapon. Kenneth Brian Moreno, 35, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury and a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). He was held on $125,000 bail.

Saturday, Oct. 21

DUI. A 62-year-old Yorba Linda man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Vandalism, disorderly conduct. Joshua Michael Polton, 46, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $20,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct, resisting an officer. Sean Patrick Minney, 35, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of refusing to sign a notice to appear, obstructing and resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Battery, robbery. Jason Damian Diaz Mata, 20 of Phoenix, Ariz., was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. He was held on $30,000 bail.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Battery. Richard Anthony Duarte, 51, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on person. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. A 40-year-old San Clemente woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Daniel Charles Kouri, 22 of Rainier, Wash., was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Monday, Oct. 23

Andrew Robert Alvarez, 26, of Whittier was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Contempt of court, driving under the influence. Daniel Alexander Ramirez, 22, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

DUI. Byron Salazar-Paladines, 38, of Rancho Santa Fe was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Sean Alexander Green, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. A 62-year-old Billings, Montana man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.