Researchers tracking mountain lion in wilderness park near Laguna Beach



A male mountain lion may be in the Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park area near Laguna Beach after a radio-tracked collar on the big cat pinged in the area, city officials said late Monday.

OC Parks rangers and UC Davis researchers are monitoring the animal movements.

Mountain lion attacks on people are extremely rare, the California Dept. Of Fish & Wildlife. The agency advises:

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone.

Avoid hiking or jogging when big cats are most active–dawn, dusk, and at night.

Keep a close watch on small children.

Call 911 if a human is attacked.

Mountain lions are a specially protected mammal in California and cannot be hunted. They also play a vital ecosystem in checking deer populations.

Moving problem mountain lions may be done in extreme circumstances. However, relocation may lead to deadly conflicts with other mountain lions

already there.



Residents should report a mountain lion sighting immediately to Laguna Beach Police at 949-497–0701. For more information on mountain lions, visit keepmewild.org.