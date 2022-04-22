Laguna Beach USD taps new elementary school principals

Both Laguna Beach elementary schools will get new principals in the coming months following the retirement of El Morro Elementary Principal Chris Duddy, district officials announced late Friday.

Julie Hatchel, principal of Top of the World Elementary School, will take the helm at El Morro. Thurston Middle School Assistant Principal Megan Schooler will be the new TOW principal in time for the 2022-23 school year.

Schooler and Hatchel will work together during the next four months to ensure a smooth administration transition at TOW, district officials said in a press release. Schooler’s appointment will be brought to the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education for approval in May.

“I am pleased to hear that a seasoned and skilled leader such as Dr. Hatchel would fill the role of principal at El Morro Elementary School,” Sara Hopper, president of the Laguna Beach Unified Faculty Association, said in a press release. “She made a thoughtful decision that will benefit the teachers and students at El Morro Elementary School bringing with her a wealth of knowledge, good-heartedness, and a great sense of humor. I also applaud the district for promoting from within by naming Megan Schooler presently assistant principal at TMS to principal at Top of the World Elementary School.”