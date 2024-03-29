Residents gather for Village Laguna’s showing of Doug Miller documentary 

The Rivian South Coast Theater was packed on Monday, March 25, for Village Laguna’s special showing of “Sawdust and Sand: Douglas Miller’s Laguna Beach.”

Miller’s photography and recording of Laguna Beach as it has transitioned in 50 years was featured during the evening.

Miller and Oakland-based cinematographer, producer and director Jason Blalock introduced the documentary featuring Miller and his work.

With his camera, Miller, ever-present at Laguna Beach events, has documented the days of residents’ lives since arriving in 1970. Miller has taken over 500,000 photographs, all accompanied by meticulously recorded identifications. As a Sawdust exhibitor, he has painted over 20,000 canvases. A talented violinist with the “Moon Police,” he plays where inspired and always appreciated.

Cinematographer Jason Blalock produced the documentary about Miller and his work. According to critics, it presents “a profound portrait of Laguna Beach and its people.”