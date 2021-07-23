Response to A Republican Speaks for Left of Center

It’s a shame that Jean Ardell cannot write her own column, especially since her husband Dan is the only one to take her place. As to Ardell’s defense of his change to a left-wing Democrat, I can only feel sorrow for his choice.

Using his own words, let’s change them to his new leaders: The Democrats have become the cult of Joe Biden. They stand for, among many other things: illegal immigration, unequal application of the law (just think Hunter Biden, Clapper and Brennan), high inflation, depletion of our energy sources, denigration of our history and its destruction, application of Critical Race Theory to our schools (soon to be applied to the Laguna Beach Unified School District), continual lies and denials in the American press (think Russian collusion), and so the list goes on and on.

As to Harley Rouda, Ardell might have considered that a Republican, who then turned Democrat to win an election, might have little or no moral compass. And good for Rep. Michelle Steel’s ideology. In history, it’s called standing up for your flag and country and constitution. That’s something the Democratic Party might try to learn about before criticizing others.

So I congratulate Ardell on becoming a full-fledged Democrat and honor his ability to do so. However, he might think again before defining himself as a good man considering the platform on which he now stands.

Leonard Olds, Laguna Beach