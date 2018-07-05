Robert Tyler Faia

Robert Tyler passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Laguna Beach at the age of 92.

Bob served in the Navy during World War II. He was married to Eleanore Catherine “Kay” Hines from 1952 until her death 1997. Bob and Kay raised their three children in the home he designed in Tarzana. Bob married Beverly Duke in 2004 and they moved to Laguna Beach in 2008.

He graduated from USC and was director of design for the Los Angeles architectural firm Welton Beckett and Associates where he was responsible for the design of such notable buildings as The Contemporary Resort Hotel at Disney World and the Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. He was dearly loved and will always be in our hearts.

Bob is survived by his three children, Linda Pfeifer of Camarillo, Karen Arroyo of North Hills and Bob Tyler of Laguna Beach in addition to five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in Laguna Beach on Saturday, July 28. Please email [email protected] for more details.