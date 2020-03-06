Street Beat

Share this:

Monday, Feb. 24

Petty theft. 11:49 a.m. 100 block of South Coast Hwy. A transient male took a black beanie from a store and ran across the street. Steven Trujillo, 59, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft. He was held without bail on a probation hold.

Disorderly person. 5:21 p.m. 200 block of Broadway St. A man with a surfboard was threatening to beat up and pushed the reporting party in a parking lot. Mark William Mayo, 50, of Tucson, Ariz. was arrested on suspicion of battery and held on a $500 bail.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Vegetation fire. 5:23 a.m. 2900 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. A man allegedly used newspapers to start a fire near a white camper van. Brent Morita, 42, of Cota de Caza was arrested on suspicion of reckless arson and held on a $20,000 bail.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Disturbance. 9:16 a.m. 200 block of Forest Ave. A transient man was reported for screaming at people and threatening to cut the reporting party. Anthony Tabarsi, 54, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and held on a $50,000 bail.

Thursday, Feb. 27.

DUI. 12:06 a.m. 200 block of Jasmine St. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

DUI. 9:55 p.m. Mountain Road and Glenneyre Street. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, Feb. 28.

DUI. 3:17 a.m. El Morro Elementary. A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Fight. 1:19 a.m. 200 block of Ocean Ave. Officers responded to a report of fight at Marine Room. Jonathan Rehan Derosairo, 35, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and battery. Remigo Ramirez Ravalo Jr., 38, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of battery.

Sunday, March 1

DUI. 12:45 a.m. 300 block of South Coast Hwy. The 61-year-old driver of a Lamborghini was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.