Street Beat: April 29 to May 1, 2021

Thursday, April 29

Pedestrian stop. 1:08 a.m. Officers stopped a man riding a black Rad Power E-bike. Guy Douglas Harris III, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was held without bail on a probation violation. Officers suspected the E-Bike was unreported as missing.

Suspicious circumstances. 300 block of Aster St. 7:47 p.m. A man was reported for beating up a woman and forcing her into a white BMW. Officers found victim with scrapes and cuts. Lexzandra Sage Zimmerman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of battery and grand theft. Zimmerman was held on a $20,500 bail.

Domestic violence. 200 block of Wave St. 8:03 p.m. Man and woman were reported for fighting. They apparently left the scene in a Land Rover and officers stopped the vehicle at Fairview and North Coast Highway. Jenny Porter, 50, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery against a spouse or cohabitant. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Friday, April 30

Petty theft. 400 block of High Dr. 4:38 p.m. The reporting party said someone driving in a Honda Civic just took a package off her front doorstep. The estimated loss was $70. Marisa Denise Burnett, 32, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale. Joshua Michael Lanfor, 23, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine for sale. Both were held on $25,000 bails. The theft victim didn’t press charges.

Drunk driving. 31000 Coast Hwy. 10:40 p.m. A 56-year-old man driving a black Porsche was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 11:39 p.m. A 29-year-old year plan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, May 1

Vehicle stop. 100 block of Cleo St. 1:38 a.m. Officers held a motorist at gunpoint and ordered him to lay down on the ground following a pursuit. Abdiasis Abdi Mohamed, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless evading, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, unlawful possession of Xanax, driving on a license suspended for DUI. He was held on a $53,500 bail.