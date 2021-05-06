Street Beat: April 29 to May 1, 2021

Thursday, April 29
Pedestrian stop. 1:08 a.m. Officers stopped a man riding a black Rad Power E-bike. Guy Douglas Harris III, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was held without bail on a probation violation. Officers suspected the E-Bike was unreported as missing.
Suspicious circumstances. 300 block of Aster St. 7:47 p.m. A man was reported for beating up a woman and forcing her into a white BMW. Officers found victim with scrapes and cuts. Lexzandra Sage Zimmerman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of battery and grand theft. Zimmerman was held on a $20,500 bail.
Domestic violence. 200 block of Wave St. 8:03 p.m. Man and woman were reported for fighting. They apparently left the scene in a Land Rover and officers stopped the vehicle at Fairview and North Coast Highway. Jenny Porter, 50, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery against a spouse or cohabitant. She was held on a $10,000 bail.
Friday, April 30
Petty theft. 400 block of High Dr. 4:38 p.m. The reporting party said someone driving in a Honda Civic just took a package off her front doorstep. The estimated loss was $70. Marisa Denise Burnett, 32, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale. Joshua Michael Lanfor, 23, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine for sale. Both were held on $25,000 bails. The theft victim didn’t press charges.
Drunk driving. 31000 Coast Hwy. 10:40 p.m. A 56-year-old man driving a black Porsche was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.
Drunk driving. 11:39 p.m. A 29-year-old year plan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.
Saturday, May 1
Vehicle stop. 100 block of Cleo St. 1:38 a.m. Officers held a motorist at gunpoint and ordered him to lay down on the ground following a pursuit. Abdiasis Abdi Mohamed, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless evading, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, unlawful possession of Xanax, driving on a license suspended for DUI. He was held on a $53,500 bail.
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect.
We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including: