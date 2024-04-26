Police Log: Week of April 18 to 24

Thursday, April 18

DUI, driving on a suspended license. Kevin Johan Velazquez, 21, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a suspended license. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Jordan Clawson Latham, 46, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Obstructing a police officer, possessing a substance similar to Toluene. Maxwell Anthony Knight, 19, of Chico, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and possessing a substance similar to Toluene. He was held without bail.

Friday, April 19

Possessing a controlled narcotic, reckless driving, evading a peace officer and DUI. Hermes Obregon Noguera, 25, of Rialto, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic, reckless driving on a highway, evading a peace officer and DUI. He was held on $11,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Jonatan David Lopezhernandez, 24, of Pasadena, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Parole violation. Daniel James Moretti, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and parole violation. He was held without bail.

Saturday, April 20

DUI. A 61-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Burglary, vandalism. Sebastian Kent Taylor, 18, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism causing damage of $400 or more and burglary. He was held on $70,000 bail.

Sunday, April 21

DUI. A 36-year-old Murrieta woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 29-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Battery. Kathryn Jade Petrovich, 21, was arrested on suspicion of battery on spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. She was held on $10,000 bail.

Monday, April 22

Disorderly conduct. Ricardo Cortes Velazquez, 31, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrant, disorderly conduct. Jordan Douglas Krah, 41, of Alamo, was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding felony bench warrants and disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, April 23

DUI. A 33-year-old Lake Forest man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Chad Alexander Robbins, 46, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Possessing, transporting narcotic for sale, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sean Moore Miller, 19, of Capistrano Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, transporting narcotics for sale, possessing and purchasing for sale, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possessing marijuana for sale. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant, possessing a controlled substance. Casey Van Franca, 52, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and possessing a controlled substance. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Wednesday, April 24

DUI. A 65-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Obstructing a police officer, trespassing. Christopher Damian Wooten, 28, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and trespassing. He was held without bail.