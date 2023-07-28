Street Beat: July 19 – July 26

July 19

No arrests made.

July 20

Bench warrant. Tamara Rene Brabenec, 64, of Lake Isabells was arrested on suspicion of three outstanding bench warrants. She was held on a $17,000 bail.

Communication with a minor for sexual purposes. Enrique Munoz, 43, of Chino was arrested on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sexual purposes and sending harmful matter with intent of seducing a minor. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and receiving known stolen property. Kadhell Christopher Norwood, 21, was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and receiving known stolen property. He was held on a $60,000 bail.

July 21

Falsifying a driver’s license. Orlin Alexis Moreno-Suarez, 32, of Inglewood was arrested on suspicion of altering or falsifying a driver’s license. He was held without bail.

July 22

Domestic violence. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on a felony count of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

July 23

DUI while on probation, driving on a suspended license. Aaron Rodriguez, 21, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of driving while on probation with a blood alcohol level of 0.01 or greater, driving while on a suspended license, drunk driving and blowing a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher. He was held on $23,000 bail.

DUI. A 26-year-old Placentia woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

July 24

No arrests made.

July 25

Steven Todd Hartry, 54, was arrested on suspicion of an unspecified misdemeanor charge. He was held on a $500 bail.

July 26

Contempt of court. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 25, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, disobeying a court order. She was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to mixing drugs with alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.