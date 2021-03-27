Street Beat: March 17 to March 21, 2021

Wednesday, March 17

Petty theft. 21500 block of Ocean Vista Dr. 7:38 a.m. A work crew arrived at a job site and found tool boxes broken into and two skill saws were missing. The estimated loss was $4,000.

Thursday, March 18

Disturbance. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 12:09 a.m. Three intoxicated men refused to leave and were arguing with security, Yamir Rudolph Watts, 26, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Drunk driving. Laguna Canyon Road and Canyon Acres Drive. 2:41 a.m. A single vehicle collided with a utility pole and several parking meters. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Property damage. SR-73 and Alison Creek Road. 8:35 a.m. A parking meter was located in the bushes and all the coins were removed.

Friday, March 19

Stolen vehicle. Coast Highway and Vista del Sol. 1:12 p.m. A 2021 Kia sedan reported stolen was located by officers. The driver was held at gunpoint after he jumped out of the vehicle. A traffic lane at Wesley Drive was closed for the investigation. Terry Lee Martin, 56, was arrested on suspicion of embezzling a vehicle after the close of a rental agreement. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Attempted vehicle burglary. 1300 block of S. Coast Highway. 2:25 p.m. A Honda CRV was parked for two days and the catalytic converter was partially cut.

Saturday, March 20

Drunk driving. El Toro Road and Laguna Canyon Road. 10:49 a.m. A beige Toyota Camry was reported for swerving and excessive breaking while driving southbound on Laguna Canyon Road. Raul Dylan Cruz, 26, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $10,500 bail.

Sunday, March 21

Drunk driving. 6:48 p.m. North Coast Highway and Wave Street. A single vehicle collision with a utility line caused power lines to block Coast Highway. All traffic was diverted from Coast Highway. A 44-year-old woman transported to a local hospital and arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.