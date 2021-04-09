Street Beat: March 31 to April 4, 2021

Wednesday, March 31
Drunk driving. 31100 block of Coast Hwy. 3:27 p.m. Lavele Elisha Johnson, 19, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with one prior DUI arrest. He was held on a $10,000 bail.
Thursday, April 1
Drunk driving. Bluebird Canyon Drive and Rancho Laguna Road. 7:27 p.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.
Petty theft. 1000 block of S. Coast Hwy. 6:43 p.m. A sweatshirt, hat, and glasses were reported stolen after a guest asked about the store’s return policy. Zia Isaac, 36, was held on a Beverly Hills warrant for robbery. Isaac was held on a $100,000 bail.
Saturday, April 3
Drunk driving. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1:57 a.m. David Mitchell Pena, 44, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with one prior DUI arrest. He was held on a $10,000 bail.
Drunk driving. 200 block of Anita St. 3:46 a.m. Daniel Trammel, 42, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with two prior DUI convictions. He was held on a $15,000 bail.
Foot patrol. 100 block of Brooks St. 1:44 p.m. Rhonda Diane Metoyer, 61, was arrested on suspicion of improper disposal of a lit cigarette, illegal smoking, and urinating in public. She was held on a $1,500 bail.
Trespassing. 700 block of Coast Hwy. 6:41 p.m. A man in a wheelchair chair was not allowed in the store anymore and refused to leave the property. The reporting party said he has a history of being vulgar to employees. Gary Wayne Horton, 75, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and assault on a police officer. He was held on a $500 bail.
Sunday, April 4
Open fire on beach. 12:21 a.m. A bonfire was reported in front of Hotel Laguna. Officers advised the subjects of the violation and they complied.
