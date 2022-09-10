Street Beat: Sept. 9, 2022

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Controlled Substance and paraphernalia. Ayala Neiko Lloyd Ayala, 20, of Rainier, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,000 bail.

DUI. Miguel Laurence Guzman, 30, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $15,000 bail.

DUI. A 33-year-old Newport Beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Grand Theft. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor to obtain Credit and/or use of another’s identification and suspicion of felony of grand theft. Her bail has not been set.

DUI. A 38-year-old Aliso Viejo man has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Friday, Sept. 2

Disorderly conduct. Eric George Muhlenfeld, 30, of Bozeman, Montana, has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and under the influence of alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Receiving stolen property with attempt to sell, possession of controlled substance. Ismael Pedroza, 27, of San Juan Was arrested on suspicion of felony of receiving known stolen property and on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of access card with attempt to use and sell. Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $20,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Jason Randolph Stark, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Battery. Michael Andrew Landin, 21, of Moreno was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. He was held at $10,000 bail.

Saturday, Sept. 3

DUI. A 23-year-old Irvine woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Austin Myles Lee, 42, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI. Walker John Motley, 32, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held without bail.

Vandalism, assault and battery on person. Michael Patrick Cowan, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and misdemeanor assault and battery on person. He was held at $21,000 bail.

Battery. Jackson Frederick Harper, 26, of Ladera Ranch was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. He was held at $500 bail.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Concealed weapon, possession of controlled substance. Omar Fregoso, 29, of Lynwood was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor concealed dirk or dagger and possession of controlled substance. He was held at $1000 bail.

Battery. Dylan Patrick Daly, 18, of Eastvale was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. He was held at $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 32-year-old Redondo Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct due to alcohol. Glenn Christian Dill, 63 of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk and disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI, driving on suspended license. Andrew Karl Ejsmont, 29, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and driving on a suspended license. He was held without bail.

Operating prohibited vehicle. Moira Eden Salazar, 27, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor operation of vehicle, which was prohibited by a court order. She was held without bail.

Monday, Sept. 5

DUI. A 50-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI, driving on suspended license. A 39-year-old Laguna beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and driving on a suspended license. He was held at $3,000 bail.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Bench warrant. Mark Anthony Wright, 32, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Britnie Monet Wilson, 28, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. She was held at $10,000 bail.

Shoplifting. Eric George Muhlenfeld, 30, of Bozeman, Montana was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize. Kenneth Tyler Guill, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony to threaten crime with an intent to terrorize. He was held at $50,000 bail.

Obstruction, battery on officer. Saja Ahmed Elsamman Mohamed, 26, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction of justice and battery on officer.