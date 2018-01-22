Streetbeat

Saturday, Jan. 20

Occupied vehicle. Wesley Drive. 12:21 a.m. A 45-year-old Newport Beach man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Thalia St. 12:59 a.m. Elizabeth Marie Aukerman, 40, of Anaheim, was arrested for a vehicle code warrant.

Friday, Jan. 19

Traffic stop. 1:58 a.m. A 30-year-old El Segundo man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Cress St. 2 a.m. A 53-year-old Aliso Viejo man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10 a.m. Alex Najib Daw, 24, of Costa Mesa, was cited for an outstanding warrant.

Traffic stop. 200 block of Nyes Place. 9:05 p.m. A woman, 25, from Los Angeles, was cited for DUI.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Assault. 300 block of Ocean Ave. 9 a.m. Police searched the area without success for a transient who spat on a restaurant guest.

Fraud. 200 block of Agate St. An employer sent a worker to purchase items with a fraudulent check.

Drunk driving. S. Coast Hwy. 6 p.m. James Martin Kausch, 35, of San Juan Capistrano, was arrested for suspicion of DUI after his vehicle caromed off a parked car, leaving it with moderate damage. Bail was set at $10,000 due to a previous offense.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Traffic collision. S. Coast Hwy. 2:50 p.m. A passenger complained of pain following a collision that caused moderate vehicle damage.

Theft. 700 block of Coast Hwy. 3:07 p.m. A woman with tattoos who was dressed in all-black charged a $500 pair of sunglasses on a fraudulent credit card.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

DUI. Glenneyre St. 2:16 a.m. A 26-year-old Lake Forest man was cited for DUI.

Trespassing. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. 2:45 a.m. A transient, 77, was arrested for burglary and trespass after he twice entered a shop and made off with a banana each time.

Vehicle burglary. Wesley Drive. 9:10 a.m. A woman discovered her vehicle had been broken into.

Traffic stop. 600 block of Coast Hwy. 7:15 p.m. Frederick P. Sagandoy, 21, of San Bernardino, was cited for driving on a suspended license.

Monday, Jan. 15

Reckless driving. Coast Hwy. A 32-year-old Costa Mesa woman was cited for reckless driving.

Foot patrol. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:49 a.m. Eric Lawrence McGuffick, 53, of Laguna Beach, arrested for an outstanding warrant.