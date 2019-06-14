Summer Camp Roundup

Share this:

Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach recently announced it will offer a summer preschool program for children who are 3-4 years old. The Club preschool is a licensed preschool and has been in operation since 2000 and is recognized by the Laguna Beach Unified School District as being a quality program.

“We are really excited to be able to offer this special program so that our precious young ones do not experience a summer learning loss” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Club.

The summer preschool curriculum will focus on art, music, dance, sports, social and emotional wellness, and fine and gross motor skills. The program will begin June 24 and run through Aug. 16, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The fee is $225 per week with a $25 registration fee, which includes a T-shirt for the preschooler. Registration is open on the Club’s website: www.bgclagunabeach.org. For more information, contact Addie at 949-715-7669 or [email protected]

No Square Theatre

Register now for Square Roots Theatre Education for Kids, opening on July 29 and running Monday to Friday through Aug. 10. The camp is open to kids age 5 to 17, at all levels of accomplishment, who love to sing and dance. The two weeks culminate in the performance of a fully staged Broadway-style show on Friday and Saturday, Aug 9-10. Visit nosquare.org for more information.

Laguna Playhouse

The Laguna Playhouse will offer two camps for kids in grades 3-10 taught by Care’n Chato, Bethanie Knieser and Joseph Mulroy.

Hamilton and Friends, for grades 3-5, will take campers on a time travel adventure—July 8-19, Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.—with Alexander Hamilton and explore songs, scenes and choreography from history-based musicals. The final showcase will be performed on the Laguna Playhouse main stage Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m.

Hamilton and Hansen in La La Land, for grades 6–10, offers singing and dancing to Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson, and La La Land, with an opportunity for students to create their own material. The camp runs from July 8–20, Monday through Friday, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The final showcase will be on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at the Playhouse.

Sign-up online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com/youth-theatre/summer-camps.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach

The Ranch at Laguna Beach has announced the return of its Junior Explorers Program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday from June 26 to Aug. 31. Youngsters ages 6-12 can roam around California’s only National Geographic Unique Lodge of the World, and dive into the surrounding nature with excursions and crafts. Each day ends with outdoor games and lunch at The Ranch.

On Wednesday, kids begin the adventure at Laguna Beach’s historical Scout Camp and will visit with Farmer Leo for a lesson on planting, harvesting, and composting. An art project will allow the kids to create their own keepsakes.

Thursday, children craft their own nature journals and take them through an outdoor exploration adventure, where they can practice plein air sketching and learn about artistic influences.

Campers go on a nature hike Friday and uncover traces of wildlife and make their own clay casts of their favorite animal tracks to take home.

Hawks and owls greet kids on an interactive class with OC Birds of Prey Center on Saturday. There, explorers will learn about raptors and rehabilitation, and complete the morning by building structures for flight.

Enrollment in the Junior Explorers includes boxed lunch, a Junior Explorer backpack, reusable water bottle, T-shirt, and patches for the first 10 guests who enroll. For more information or to inquire about a booking, contact 949-499-2271 or email theranchlb.com/fun/junior-explorers.