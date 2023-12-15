Town Crier: Week of Dec. 15

American Legion Auxiliary stuffs Christmas stockings for troops

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 members gathered once again on Nov. 29 to stuff 105 handmade Christmas stockings. Each stocking was filled with cookies, chips, granola bars, beef jerky, socks and cards with Christmas greetings.

The unit started this tradition in 2015 and has shipped 1,035 stockings to date. This year’s stockings were shipped to our troops serving in Syria and Iraq, sending them a little bit of home while on deployment.

The following day, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit helped Words of Comfort Hope and Promise stuff 4,000 stockings that were shipped overseas and across the country.

Village Laguna Holiday Party

This year’s holiday party will be held on Monday, Dec. 18. All are welcome to gather at the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 6 p.m. for the election of Village Laguna board members for 2024, distribution of donations to the organizations the group supports, and the annual potluck feast.

The basics will be provided for the holiday meal—turkey, ham, rolls and condiments, wine, soda and water. The public is welcome to bring their favorite side dish, salad, or dessert (enough for 8–10) to share.

Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club Christmas Parade gears up for fourth annual ride

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the fourth annual Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club Christmas Parade will again entertain and delight locals as it weaves through the streets of town. Set for a sunset departure, the parade will begin at the top of Poplar Street at 4:45 p.m.

This year, Santa, the city of Laguna Beach and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) will be joining the fun, and efforts will be made to raise money for the PMMC. By following the QR code on pacificmmc.org or donating directly here, those who donate will be added to a raffle to win a PMMC SunCloud towel.

“The annual golf cart parade is like a rolling party on wheels, and we’re really excited to do it for our fourth year. It’s not just about the festive carts dressed to the nines; it’s about neighbors, friends and a whole lot of laughter when we’re cruising through Laguna Beach,” said Keohen Smith, event organizer. “This year, we’re also helping one of our local organizations, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, with their fundraising assets, and we’re really happy to be able to help in such a fun way.”

All are encouraged to participate, and those who would like to join the parade should plan to decorate their cart in holiday cheer and meet the group at 4 p.m. at the top of Poplar for lineup. Hot cocoa will be provided, and a prize will be awarded for the best-decorated golf cart. People watching the parade can see the route map and parade tracker on Laguna Beach Golf Cart’s Facebook page.

Donate Toys for the Spark of Love Toy Drive

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the Spark of Love Toy Drive, which will run now through Dec. 24. Make a child’s holiday brighter this year by donating toys to the Spark of Love Toy Drive! Toy drop-off locations include Laguna Beach Fire Stations Two, Three, and Four, City Hall and the police department. Any new unwrapped toy must be in its original packaging or box. Sports equipment (balls/tennis racquets, baseball bats) is not required to have a box or package. We cannot distribute clothing, personal care items, blankets etc. For questions about the Spark of Love toy drive, contact Captain/Paramedic Pat Cary at [email protected] or Administrative Captain John Kuzmic at [email protected].

Tickets Available for LBHS Theater Boosters January fundraising gala

Laguna Beach High School Theater Boosters are hosting a gala on Jan. 20 at the Woman’s Club called A Night at the Copacabana, featuring former Laguna locals and special guests, Mark Waters, Director of Mean Girls, along with his wife, renowned actress, Dina Waters and a plethora of high school talent. Mark will conduct a Q&A session with the audience about his experience directing Mean Girls. The play adaptation of the movie is this school year’s theater spring musical, which has just been cast and will premiere in March 2024. At the gala, dinner will be included, and a silent auction will be part of the festivities, along with some surprises. The gala promises to be a fun and memorable evening, with the feel of “A Night at the Copacabana” driving the decor and vibe. Please note that The Woman’s Club’s capacity is limited. Ticket information can be found here.

The LBHS Theater Boosters is on a quest to raise funds for the theater program this year. Not since before COVID have they had any major fundraising efforts. They hope this year’s gala raises enough money to help supplement the costs of our theater director, Meghan Marshall’s wish for her students to attend three thespian festivals while bringing awareness of the program back to the community. As many may know, the high school theater program has a rich history of great entertainment and widespread community support. The Boosters are trying to restore the program to its former glory.

14th Annual Holiday Sing-Along at the Garden Park on the horizon

On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. The South Laguna Community Garden Park will host its 14th Annual Holiday Sing-Along. Neighbors and friends are invited to bring treats, their singing voices and even instruments to accompany the Laguna Beach Ukulele Academy as they perform songs guaranteed to spread holiday cheer. The garden committee will provide beverages and songbooks.

Patriots Day Parade Junior Citizens of the Year announced

The Laguna Beach High School staff has chosen seniors Elaina Seybold and Tyler Palino as the Junior Citizens of the Year for the 57th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2024. They will join Grand Marshal Captain Rick Shoemaker, Honored Patriot Colonel Richard Seitz, Citizen of the Year Karyn Philippsen, Artist of the Year Mike Tauber and Athlete of the Year Brayden Belden.

The Patriots Day Parade is a 501c3 nonprofit, and donations are welcome.

For information on entering the parade or sponsoring a program ad, email Sandi Werthe at [email protected].

Laguna Art Museum events

Film Screening: Theophilus Brown, More Than Meets the Eye – Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

Join us in the gallery for a documentary film screening about the life and art of Theophilus Brown. Shaped by WWII and his friendships with a ‘who’s who’ list of luminary artists of his day, Theophilus takes us on the remarkable journey of his life in art. Theophilus Brown longed to be an artist from his early childhood. His first accolades came when he placed in an adult art show at 13. Thrust into WWII as part of a heavy weapons company brought his privileged and sheltered upbringing to an end. After the war, he resumed his artistic journey with renewed commitment, meeting and being influenced by a who’s who list of artists, including Picasso, Braque, DeKooning, Park, Diebenkorn, Thiebaud, Rothko and more.

Self Help Graphics & Art: Special Event and Celebration – Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

Join us for a panel discussion with artists and administrators who will discuss the past, present, and future of Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG) as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Self Help Graphics & Art at a special closing reception for the exhibition. Discussion will include SHG’s support of artists and its role in the evolution of Chicano practices. Speakers are: Cultural leader and former director of Self Help Graphics Tomas J. Benitez; artist Alex Donis, whose work is included in the exhibition; SHG Director of Artistic Programs and Education Marvella Muro and artist Patssi Valdez, whose work is also included in the exhibition. The panel will be moderated by Rochelle Steiner, LAM Curatorial Fellow and Guest Curator of Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50, which is on view at Laguna Art Museum.

More information about LAM events can be found at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events.