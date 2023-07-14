Town Crier: Week of July 14 

Music in the Park in Full Swing at Bluebird Park

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission presents the 40th annual Music in the Park concert series, with musical performances every Sunday until Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at Bluebird Park. Low-seating beach chairs are encouraged. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 and older but must be accompanied by a full meal. Solicitation of any kind is not permitted at city events.

Performance Schedule

July 16 – Alligator Beach

July 23 – Adaawe

July 30 – Scot Bruce

Aug. 6 – Lao Tizer Band

Aug. 13 – Always, Adele

Aug. 20 – TBA

La Playa Classes Start on Aug. 21

La Playa Center, which offers free English classes at the Laguna Beach Community Center, will begin its 28th year on Tuesday, Aug. 21. La Playa offers two levels of ESL instruction (beginner and intermediate/advanced) from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, through the fall. Registration is available at www.crossculturalcouncil.com or by calling Teresa at (949) 374-2513 for more information. The center always welcomes new volunteer teachers. Those interested can call (714) 887-9812.

Steinfeld to Speak at Laguna Beach Business Club on July 20 – Updated Location

The Laguna Beach Business Club has announced its July 20 meeting speaker, Ed Steinfeld, radio host and founder of radio station, Voice of Laguna. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Steinfeld will be discussing radio and what drives entrepreneurship. Steinfeld has worn many hats. He’s been a baseball stadium announcer, a stand-up comedian, and a boxing matchmaker and started his own boxing promotions company. Information about the LBBC, or how to register to attend can be found at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or by emailing [email protected]. Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. The July meeting will be hosted at Nirvana Grill, 303 Broadway St. #101, Laguna Beach.

Summer Community Fundraiser Concert Series Underway

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women’s group (ECW) is hosting a series of community fundraiser concerts and events this summer on their ocean-view terrace. Shauna McFadden and Bob Gunn will present Broadway Cabaret as the next concert on July 22. The Black Orchid Duo with Ed Krajec and special guest Danny Beissel will round out the concerts on Aug. 19. Dinner boxes from GG’s Bistro and Noonerz are available by preorder. For complete information and to buy tickets, go to www.ecwstmaryslb.org/upcomingevents. Also planned is a wine-tasting event on Sept. 9 with local sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna. Tickets for this event will go on sale in August. The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Community Clinic, Friendship Shelter, Sally’s Fund, the Susi Q Community Center and others.

Laguna Art Museum Programs

July 15 at 10 a.m. – Bellissima! A “Still Life” Workshop in Partnership with The Resort at Pelican Hill

The first of two workshops led by renowned local artist, Jo Situ Allen, at The Resort at Pelican Hill. All budding artists will enjoy a special family experience while creating a personal still life portrait. Italian still life painting dates from the early 1400’s and Italian artists were widely respected for capturing a passing moment called “Natura In Posa” (nature suspended). In this workshop, guest artists will observe an abundance of fruits and vegetables from the Pelican Hill kitchens as well as local and native florals and Italian ceramics. Working with a variety of materials, including watercolor, graphites, colored pencils, pastels, and ink, every participant will make their very own multi-media still life work of art. Fun, easy-to-follow instructions make this a must-attend summer arts event. No previous experience is required. Guests will enjoy light refreshments.

July 15 at 4 p.m. – Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket.

More information about all LAM events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events.