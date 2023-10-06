Town Crier: Week of Oct. 6

Susi Q seeks new or gently used treasures for Oct. 21 Bargain Bonanza

Susi Q Senior Center will host its bi-annual Bargain Bonanza on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteer organizers are now seeking new or gently used donations such as jewelry, tableware, purses, kitchenware, household items, collectibles and holiday decorations. Apparel, furniture, stemware and oversized items will not be accepted.

Residents can donate items Monday to Friday from Oct. 9 through Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Susi Q Senior Center, located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

Proceeds from donated items will go toward the purchase of Bingo prizes for Laguna Beach seniors and support toward the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund for LBHS students.

For more information, contact Christine Brewer at [email protected] or call 949-715-8105.

Love Laguna Beach CityWide Volunteer Day of Service Kicks Off Saturday

This Saturday, Oct. 7, Love Laguna Beach will host its second annual volunteer day of service, starting the day with a kick-off event from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Susi Q Center. Coffee and refreshments will be served while organizers gather all our project leaders and volunteers for a big send-off. Volunteer projects will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event’s goal is to provide project opportunities scattered all around Laguna Beach for people of all ages to participate and make a difference. No other event is designed to collectively bring people together like Love Laguna Beach. Some of the projects include Aliso and Main Beach cleanup, clothing drive, food pantry sorting and more. Details can be found at lovelagunabeach.org.

Laguna Craft Guild Hosts First Autumn Show This Weekend

The first Laguna Craft Guild show of the fall is right around the corner on Oct. 8. Local Laguna crafters will show off their creations, available for purchase on the Main Beach cobblestones, next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about Laguna Craft Guild can be found at www.lagunacraftguild.com.

Susi Q and Lyric Opera OC Present Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro

Lyric Opera OC and the Susi Q will present Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, one of history’s favorite underdog stories, in which a servant bests his master, to the audience’s delight. The free opera performance will take place on Monday, Oct. 30, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Registration is required.

The opera series is presented in a concert format, with minimal to no staging or costumes, but with piano accompaniment. English subtitles will appear on Susi Q’s large flatscreen TVs to aid the audience in following the narrative backbone of the opera.

“Just like reading a book, we can imagine a great deal in our minds,” said Diana Farrell, artistic director and president of Lyric Opera OC. “Costumes and sets are, of course, wonderful parts of live theatre, but in this intimate setting, we can have just as much fun with our storytelling as without them.”

Bruce Stasyna of the San Diego Opera will be the guest conductor and coach, with host Michael O’Halloran.

To RSVP by phone, call (949) 715-8105 or email [email protected].

For more information on The Susi Q visit www.thesusiq.org.

Susi Q’s Free Financial and Estate Literacy Workshop Series Starts This Week

Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation and Financial and Estate Literacy will present a free educational program, It’s Your Estate, which began on Sept. 29 and continues for six consecutive weeks until Friday, Nov. 3. The sessions take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. This is the tenth year that this informative program has been offered.

“Everyone involved in the program is a volunteer, and most of the presenters are Laguna Beach locals and experts in their field,” said Peter C Kote, who leads the class. “The sessions will cover the essential estate planning documents, including wills, durable powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, and living trusts. We’ll also discuss charitable and retirement asset planning.”

For the attendees to learn in a safe environment, there is a requirement that the only sponsors are nonprofits. None of the presenters are permitted to have a security or insurance license, cannot sell any products, and cannot receive the attendees’ contact information.

Oct. 13: Wills and Trusts

Oct. 20: Retirement Asset Planning

Oct. 27: Charitable Opportunities

Nov. 3: Estate Administration

For more information, please visit www.IYME.org. To RSVP by phone, call (949) 715-8105 or email [email protected].

Upcoming Laguna Art Museum Events

Lecture with the Curator: Scott A. Shields on Breaking the Rules – Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

Journey into the artistic realm with the esteemed Curator, Scott A. Shields, as he unveils the inaugural exhibition lecture, Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown. In reaction to the sweeping wave of Abstract Expressionism in the late 1940s and early 1950s, a group of avant-garde artists in the San Francisco Bay Area boldly reengaged with the tangible world. These artists melded the expressive style of action painting with depictions of people, landscapes, and still lifes, birthing the “Bay Area Figuration” movement. Discover the captivating odyssey of artist duo Paul Wonner and William Theophilus Brown. Their transition from gestural abstraction to overtly representational art is a testament to their enduring legacy.

New Moms at the Museum – Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.

Join LAM for a unique gathering tailor-made for new parents. Parents are invited to immerse themselves in an artistic symphony of education, enlightenment and socialization. Revel in an introduction to a featured piece of art by their knowledgeable museum staff. Benefit from the wisdom of specialists, offering insights on self-care and newborn matters during the fourth trimester and beyond. LAM’s experts hail from the realm of midwifery, doula services, newborn care, nutrition, acupuncture, massage therapy and more. The final 45 minutes are dedicated to mingling and connecting. LAM encourages participants to bring a yoga mat for little ones and a cozy blanket for added warmth in the museum’s embrace. This event is tailored for infants aged from zero (pregnant) to six months. Light bites and refreshments will be provided.

Wish of a Lifetime – Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

Child of war, Holocaust survivor, mother, and artist — Inna was born in Ukraine in 1941. A Wish of a Lifetime brings Inna to the Laguna Art Museum to share her life story and fulfill her wish to show her painting in an art museum. In this public talk, Inna will discuss the challenges and losses of her lifetime and the power of art to heal the human spirit.

More information about Laguna Art Museum events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events.