Letter: Make public safety the predominant concern

The Indy, April 17, 2017, Page One, “Study Confirms 6.3 million Visitors.” This study was conducted over seven years ago. The study was conducted by “Destination Analysis, Inc.” Conclusions. “96.4% of all visitors come from the United States, and of those 80% are Californians. Only 3.6% of overall visitors are International”. The study goes on to state, “The new numbers reflect what is evident on any warm sunny day: a day-tripper influx that continues to increase, adding to congestion and complicating logistic issues for city planners. Development growth along State Route 133 corridor and cities such as Irvine, Mission Viejo, and Laguna Woods feed the beach rush”.

So, over seven years later, post Covid. No change, however, during Covid, everything was “closed”. Many Orange County residents got in their cars and took a drive. This led to a “rediscovery’ of Laguna Beach. Our current CC majority continues to champion and shepherd the drive for additional “parking” to accommodate this influx of “visitors” to Laguna while “removing” parking for projects like the “promenade.”

Residents of Laguna should be asking our City Council, how many “visitors and residents” can we “safely” evacuate in the event of an emergency? Our current CC majority continues to push for more multi-level parking structures. Residents may have to someday confront the reality of a city from which there is no escape, should a natural or a man-made disaster occur. There are only three ways in and out of our city. Imagine having to evacuate this city on a “warm sunny day!” (Just try to get out of Laguna on any sunny afternoon; forget about a real evacuation.)

The ominous question is how will we evacuate not only the residents, but the visitors and their automobiles should a mass exodus be necessary? Our CC Majority puts forth proposal upon proposal for added parking structures, some proposals that are outright boondoggles, think parking structure on 3rd St. We live here, we need our CC to be thinking about public safety and stop inundating our city by inducing more “visitors” and their cars.

Our elected officials’ most important function and obligation is to advance public safety in Laguna Beach. Unfortunately, we have a CC majority that is encouraging more “visitors to drive into Laguna”, when we should be encouraging visitors to use our free trolleys and alternate means of transportation to maneuver in and around Laguna. The day-trippers are going to come. We residents must make our voices heard. Please call on our elected representatives to abandon their “Let’s build another parking structure” agenda and make public safety the predominant concern as opposed to parking revenue.

Claude Morgan, Laguna Beach