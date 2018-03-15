Tree Trimmer Shows Thoughtfulness

Editor:

First of all, I would like to thank the city for hiring a new tree service this year. The benefits are obvious. The trees were thoughtfully trimmed and shaped not just torn into with a chainsaw. I actually saw them discussing a certain tree that had lost a large limb in a storm last year and how to properly trim it.

I’m hoping a more thoughtful tree service is just the beginning. It was so wonderful to see all the tree-loving citizens out this Arbor Day and to hear of plans to replace and maintain the many trees lost in the last decade or so.

Laguna has been a bird sanctuary for decades. Its time we become a tree sanctuary as well.

Thank you Laguna!

Jason Pannell, Laguna Beach