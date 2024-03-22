Welcome to Ocean Institute’s 2024 Summer Camp!

Dive into Ocean Institute’s Summer Camp!

Our week-long camps promise an immersive journey into the wonders of marine science and maritime history! Whether sailing on a historic tall ship or exploring tide pools in a marine protected area, our camps encourage life-long learning for your camper! Ocean Institute’s summer camps are designed for 5 to 17-year-olds and run Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Camp sessions are available from June 17th – August 16th. Each day brings new and exciting activities, from whale watching to sailing on a historic tall ship and exploring our shark touch tank. Campers not only enjoy thrilling adventures but also gain valuable insights into the fascinating world of the ocean. Register your camper for an unforgettable summer filled with adventure, learning, and lasting friendships.

Explore below for weekly sessions, camp ages, descriptions, and pricing details.

Ocean Institute Member Registration*: March 11, 2024

*Family, Senior, Sea Star, Captains Compass, Sea Life Sponsor, and Ocean Advocate Members receive early camp registration and a 10% discount on camp prices.

Lower membership levels are not eligible for this offer.

General Public Registration: Monday, March 18, 2024

Link URL: https://oceaninstitute.org/summer-camp/

Ocean Insititute

24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

949.496.2274

[email protected]

https://oceaninstitute.org/