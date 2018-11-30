Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Winners of Art & Nature Plein Air Show Announced

Posted On 29 Nov 2018
“On Golden Marsh” by Camille Prezewodek

The Art & Nature exhibit presented by the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association at the Forest & Ocean Gallery from Oct. 29 – Nov. 12 featured 45 original paintings created by 33 LPAPA member artists. A total of 118 original works were showcased in the expanded online gallery show.

Larry Cannon’s “Irresistible Force,”

The award-winning artists were announced during a gallery reception on Nov. 10.The first place award went to "On Golden Marsh" by Camille Przewodek, Larry Cannon took second place for "Irresistible Force," and third place went to Mary Christie for "That's What I Thought." Honorable mention awards were given to Nanette Briers for her painting "Golden Hour" and to Esther Engelman for "Nature's Simplicity."

Mary Christie’s “That’s What I Thought.” Images courtesy of LPAPA

 

LPAPA’s next gallery reception to celebrate their upcoming show, “Town & Country,” an annual juried art show celebrating the landscape where the cities meet the pasture, will take place Saturday, Jan. 7, at Forest & Ocean Gallery.

 

Funding Available for Cultural Arts

The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for cultural programming based in Laguna Beach. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 4. Submit online at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com

