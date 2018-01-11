A Woman Warrior in Heels

“I Am My Own Wife,” written by Doug Wright and directed by Jenny Sullivan and starring John Tufts, opens at Laguna Playhouse on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 5:30 p.m. for a brief run through Sunday, Jan. 28.

The play is a remarkable piece of theatre based on a true story that still resonates today, said a statement from Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham.

Not long after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, playwright Doug Wright began a conversation with Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric 65-year-old German transvestite, who, against all odds, navigated a path between the Nazi’s and East German secret police in a pair of high heels.

Wright uses more than 30 characters all played by a single actor to piece together Charlotte’s controversial life.

Performances will be Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will be no performances Thursday, Jan. 18, but an additional Pride Night performance Sunday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. A special post-show talk is set for Saturday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $45 – $70 and can be purchased by calling 949 497-2787.

Poet Laureate’s Showcase Open to All

Award-winning poets Victoria Chang, Garrett Hongo, and Laguna’s own poet laureate, Kate Buckley, participate in a free reading Thursday, Jan. 18, from 7-9 p.m. at the Laguna College of Art + Design Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave.

The evening will conclude with a conversation with the poets and refreshments.

Telling America’s Musical History

Story, song, and foot stomping will be on tap as 300 years of harmony is re-visited by The Rose Ensemble in their “American Roots: Harmonies that Shaped a Nation” concert.

The 7 p.m. concert of bluegrass, hymns and fiddle playing is set for Saturday, Jan. 27, at Concordia University, 1530 Concordia West, Irvine. The concert is free for children 12 and under, $10 for students, $17 for seniors and $20 for adults. Purchase tickets at: RoseEnsemble.org, or by phone, 651 225-4340.

Cooking Class Slots Still Open

Some spots remain open for cooking classes offered Wednesday, Feb. 14, by Kitchen in the Canyon, 845 Laguna Canyon Road.

Next month’s class will teach the technique needed for a Valentine’s Day dinner of filet mignon, roasted broccoli and chocolate pots de crème. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and cost $95. Contact [email protected] for more information.