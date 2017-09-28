Aquathon Raises $4,500 for Junior Guards

Minimal surf made for easy swims and aquarium-like snorkeling during the annual Aquathon, the walk and swim trek from Emerald Bay to South Laguna, which took place Sunday, Sept. 17.

There were 120 participants hailing from Australia, San Francisco, Illinois, Arizona, San Diego and Los Angeles, organizer Gary Cogorno says in a statement.

Local Ray Meltvedt left a box of well-placed water and cups with a nice Aquathon sign at Woods Cove and another friend to Aquathoners left a package of food on the beach below the Surf and Sand Hotel.

In all, $4,500 was raised, $2,900 from the $20 entry fees and the rest from individual donations. Aside from the cost of the day’s insurance policy, “the Laguna Beach Junior Lifeguard Foundation will receive the majority of these funds,” Cogorno said.