Author Examines the McDonald’s Fortune Giveaway

Author and journalist Lisa Napoli will discuss her new book, “Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away” at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway.

Hers is an American tale of corporate intrigue and private passion: a struggling salesman with a vision for a fast-food franchise that would become one of the world’s most enduring brands, and a beautiful woman willing to risk her marriage and her reputation to promote controversial causes that touched her deeply. Together, the two stories form a compelling portrait of big business, big love, and big giving.