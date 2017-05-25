Cell Tower Expansion Opposed

Editor,

Verizon Wireless has pulled 18 permits for variances to extend the height on preselected California Edison controlled street lamps throughout Laguna Beach. Their intent is to replace the current street lamp post with a cell tower that resembles a top-heavy street lamp, which hosts two cell antennas to total 4000 Mhz of low spectrum electrometric radioactive waves that are penetrating from one half mile of its base and possibly further in ideal conditions. These EMFs are extremely dangerous to children, animals, and elderly. If these variances are granted, the city and residents of Laguna Beach will no longer have any control or say about them and will have to work with California Edison on this issue.

These new Verizon facilities will be placed next to our parks and homes and near our schools. The following areas will be impacted and will have cell towers located within a half-mile from them: Alta Laguna Park, and blocks from Top of the World; Thurston Middle School will be surrounded with four towers; Moulton Meadows tot lot, Lange Park, and Nita Carmen Park will have a tower within 100 feet of them; and Brookies Mom child care will be impacted by a site within blocks of it. Two sites are slated for South Coast Highway. The four sites in Laguna Canyon have all ready been approved.

These towers will compromise our home values, jeopardize our health, and are extremely detrimental to our greenbelts. They are combustible and will need to be serviced often, which will impact parking in all areas they are placed.

Since Verizon only needs variances approved they did not need City Council or the residents of Laguna Beach’s approval. It is now a question of aesthetics only and our planning board is being strong-armed by the Planning Commission and FCC to grant these variances. Please express your concerns to our City Council members and let them know this is not expectable. Attend the Planning Commission’s meeting on June 21 at 6 p.m. and sign the petition found on Change.org. (Labeled 18 cell towers).

We as a community need to stop these towers from being approved, and band together to force the wireless companies to provide us with safer and more harmonious alternatives for cellular coverage.

Lisa Van Alpen, Laguna Beach