Chamber of Commerce Announces Laguna Awards

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce singled out for awards individuals and local merchants for their community contributions to be honored at a dinner Friday, Jan. 27, which is to take place at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

Legacy Award recipients reflect their steadfast contribution to the local economy, says a statement from the chamber’s executive director, Laura Henkels. Honorees include Bushard’s Pharmacy and Coast Hardware, Tivoli Too and Tivoli Terrace, La Casa Del Camino and Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, she said.

Community Impact Award recipients include Larry Nokes, Kavita Reddy, David Rubel, Aaron Talarico, Ken Fischbeck, Kent Russel, Bob Chapman, Susan Whitin and Norm Grossman, as well as Robert Zu Schmeide, Lisa Bartlett and Dennis Bogle.

Honors to local businesses and community contributors include Art Hotel, Forest & Ocean gallery, , Laguna Presbyterian Church, Laguna Board of Realtors, Soul Project boutique, Laguna Beach Books, Surf & Sand Resort and restaurants Alessa, Broadway and Star Fish.