Church Concert Features Rockstar Locals

Local musicians Beth and Steve Wood headline the Peaceful Easy Fool’s benefit concert at 7 p.m. April 1 at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

The performance will help raise funds to support local musicians, says a statement.

Joining the former members of the band Honk will be Jack Tempchin, a songwriter whose hits for the Eagles included “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone,” and composer songwriter Ernest Troost.

Suggested donation is $20. For info: contact Pam Wicks at [email protected] or the NCC office at 949 494-8061.

Melissa Morgan Entertains Cabaret Style

Vocalist Melissa Morgan performs in Laguna for the first time March 29 in Laguna Beach Live!’s Jazz Wednesdays series at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

The venue offers a full bar and buffet dinner. Concerts start at 6 p.m. and the doors and kitchen open an hour before.

Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Buy tickets online at lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849.

Go Off to See the Wizard

The Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre will mount 12 performances of “The Wizard of Oz,” directed by Donna Inglima, Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 9.

Student matinees are presented on Thursday and Friday, April 6 and 7, at 10 a.m. Weekend performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and at 1 and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets of $15 to $25 can be purchased by calling 949 497-2787.

Playhouse’s New Season Opens With ‘Hairspray’

Laguna Playhouse’s 97th season begins with rockin’ summer shows “Hairspray” and “A Night with Janis Joplin.”

It includes the Broadway version of the film, “The Graduate” and the third engagement from Lythgoe Family Panto with “Aladdin & Jasmine’s Winter Wish.”

More classics coming to the local stage include “I am my Own Wife,” “Angry Men,” Tony winner “Clybourne Park,” and an eighth as yet unannounced show.

Subscriptions are now available by calling the Box Office at 949 497-2787.