Civility From Both Camps, Please

Editor,

Billy Fried and Michael Ray’s articles used to be of interest until they followed Meryl Streep’s lead. If I wanted to read a political column I would do so, but it is totally inappropriate for these two columnists to use their entertainment forum to spout ugly “political diatribes” as the letter from Leonard Olds pointed out against our democratically elected next president.

I think the editorial staff of the Indy should take note. Surely they have a right to their opinion, as I have a right to mine, but this is not the forum to express them, especially in such poisonous fanatical terms such as “the most universally reviled president to ever take office.” Really? Well obviously half the country doesn’t think so, but after all they are just the “deplorables” and in Mr. Fried’s and Mr. Ray’s mind have no right to an opinion.

Julie Ross, Laguna Beach