Class Notes

Rotary Chooses Student of the Month

The Laguna Rotary Club has named Olivia Vera student of the month for social studies. She was an outstanding delegate in the LBHS Model U.N. and has received awards in advanced Spanish, algebra, pre-calculus, chemistry and English.

Olivia swims competitively and participated with the varsity girls team throughout high school. She plans to attend a university in Northern California or Scotland and will study math and social science. Her goal is to help solve international issues involving global health and education.

Free Yoga Comes to The Club

YogaKids International is bringing their yoga classes to over 100 kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach during the week of Jan. 9 for free.

Teacher and trainer Sara Hastings Morris and YogaKids co-founder Don Wenig will teach the classes along with a group of 11 YogaKids apprentices, who are flying in from across the U.S. and Canada.

Classes for grades K-4 will take place at the club’s Lang Park branch, 21547 Wesley Dr., at 3:15 and 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan 10-11. Kids in grades five and six can take a class at the canyon branch from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Contact the Boys and Girls Club for members’ sign ups, 949-494-2535.

Shap Show Tickets Now Available

Tickets are now on sale for the 29th Annual Shap Show, originally and officially named, “No Suits Allowed,” it will be held in Laguna Beach High School’s Artist’s Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Laguna Beach High School students perform accompanied by now retired math teacher Gary Shapiro.

Tickets, $10-$25 are available at: shapshow2017.brownpapertickets.com.