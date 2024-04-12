Breakers Sports Update: Week of April 12

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

Many Laguna sports teams had to skip spring break due to the district calendar taking the traditional week later than most of the area public schools. The issue will still exist next year as the Breakers will be out-of-step with the other Pacific Coast League schools and will face a similar scheduling challenge.

BASEBALL (9-10, 2-2)

The Breakers defeated Marina 3-1 at Skipper Carrillo Field this past Tuesday, while Newport Harbor recorded a 2-0 shutout of Corona del Mar at the Tar’s diamond to send the Sunset Wave League into a 4-way tie after the completion of the first third of the league season. All teams were 2-2 entering the final two games of this week’s series. Laguna faced Marina (2-2, 8-11) at the Vikings field on April 10 and at Skipper Carrillo Field on April 12. Next week, Laguna has three games with Corona del Mar (11-8, 2-2) and concludes the league schedule with three games with Newport Harbor (2-2, 8-11) on April 22, 23 and 25.

Against Marina on Tuesday, the Breakers got on the board early in the first inning as Becker Sybirski walked at the team’s first at-bat with Logan Pointon’s sacrifice, sending Becker to second. Noah Neufeld singled to right and the Breakers took the initial lead and never looked back. Two more runs were added in the third, while Marina’s run came in the 6th as an error gave the Vikings a runner followed by a hit by pitch, adding a second player on base. Laguna pulled off a double play but then gave up the run off a 2-out single. Branson Wade struck out the final Marina batter to end their rally. Wade got into trouble in the final inning, giving up two hits after two outs, but a flyout ended the game, proving Laguna the big win.

Last Friday at Newport, the Tars had a big fourth inning to defeat Laguna 4-1. The Breakers had six hits but could not match their hosts in runs. Last week’s win over Corona del Mar on April 3 was the first for Laguna against the Sea Kings since 2005. As of this past Tuesday, Laguna was 14-35 against CdM (1-11 in Sunset era), 11-22 versus Newport (8-5 in Sunset era) and 6-9 against Marina all-time (6-8 in Sunset era).

Statistical Leaders through 19 games:

Batting Average – .352 Noah Neufeld ; Hits: 19 – Neufeld; Doubles: 4 – Dylan Yencho and Noah Neufeld; Runs scored: 9 – Lincoln Adams and Becker Sybirski; RBI’s: 11 – Neufeld; Innings Pitch:49.2 – Becker Sybirski; ERA: 1.91– Branson Wade (W3, L2); Strikeouts 55 – Becker Sybirski

BOYS GOLF (3-8, 0-3)

Laguna dropped a 231-192 Sunset Wave League match to Newport Harbor on April 4 at El Niguel Country Club, par 36. Tyler Richardson from the Tars earned match medalist honors, shooting an even-par round of 36. The low score for Laguna came from Kiyan Arshadi with a 38 (+2). The other Breaker scores were Davis Dix 44, Hudson Mills 48, Chase Tyson 50 and Russell Franconi-Krychman 51.

The Breakers return to the links on April 11 at Huntington Beach and are at Corona del Mar on April 16. Laguna returns to the local course on April 18 with Marina.

GIRLS LACROSSE (12-1, 0-1)

Unlike most of Laguna’s sports teams, the squad rescheduled their league game with Edison from April 9 to April 25 so they could have a spring break. The next league game is April 16 at Los Alamitos (1-0, 8-4). Last Thursday, April 4 , Laguna defeated Sage Hill 20-4 at Guyer Field.

SSCIF D3 Poll for April 8: 1 – Glendale, 2 – Temecula Valley, 3 – San Marcos, 4 – Orange Lutheran, 5 – Laguna Beach, 6 – ML King, 7 – Murrieta Valley, 8 – Saugus, 9 – Aliso Niguel, 10 – Cate, Others: Great Oak, Northwood, Roosevelt, Thatcher.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (0-5, 5-8)

Laguna entered two pairs teams to the Sunset Surf League pairs tournament this past Tuesday. Layla Kollock/Hannah Miller fell to Edison #4s 21-8, 21-15, and Elle Jumani/Zoey Bond lost to Newport’s #1 team Stevie Henderson/Vlad Kotzakov 21-19, 21-10. Edison’s Summer Witherby/Sammy Wood won the Surf League title.

SWIMMING (Boys: 0-2, 0-5, Girls: 0-2, 1-4)

The final 2024 season dual meet is on April 16, when the squad hosts Marina at the Laguna Community Pool.

BOYS TENNIS (2-2, 2-9)

The team was off since April 2 due to the spring break. The scheduled league match with Marina during the Laguna break was moved to Wednesday, April 17, so the Breakers will now play three consecutive matches: April 16 at Fountain Valley, April 17 – Marina, April 18 – Huntington Beach. The team will need two of the matches to make the playoffs.

TRACK & FIELD (0-3, 0-3)

The Breakers had individuals participating in recent local meets, such as the Irvine Distance Carnival on April 6 at Irvine High School and the Orange County Meet this Friday, April 12. Sydney Sydney was third at Irvine in the 3200 run with an 11:25.42 mark. Other athletes participated in the Ocean View Invitational on April 6. The Sunset Wave League meet is set for April 16 (Prelims) at Marina High School, with the finals on April 26 at the same site.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-4, 3-13)

The Breakers were short-handed during spring break with only two starters available for their league match with Los Alamitos (3-1, 12-15), falling to the Griffins 25-12, 26-16, 25-19 in a contest played on April 9 at the North Gym due to the recent flood to Laguna home court.

Dugger Gym suffered catastrophic flood damage during the recent rains due to clogged drains on the 96-year-old campus, taking the 61-year-old gymnasium out of service. The school district has not released a timetable for the building’s re-opening this year.

Against Los Al, Kai Patchell served four aces, had nine kills and a block in the effort. Ben Goodwin dished out 19 assists and had a solo block. The final “home” match was Thursday, April 11, at the North Gym. The season concludes next week, April 17, at Fountain Valley.

Have a note/question on Laguna Beach sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.