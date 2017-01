Parish School Hosts Open House

Parents considering enrolling children at Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School can see the campus and classrooms during an annual dinner and open house Thursday, Feb. 2.

Tickets are $15 per person and include a salad, pasta, dessert and a drink. Proceeds fund the school’s sixth-grade science camp.

Parking is limited. Visitors can board a complimentary trolley on Wesley Drive.

RSVP to 949 494-7339.